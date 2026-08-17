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WKN DE: A0YEFE / ISIN: US34959E1091

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17.08.2026 15:23:53

Fortinet Acquires Virtue AI For Undisclosed Terms

(RTTNews) - Cybersecurity company Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) announced Monday it has acquired Virtue AI, an innovator in AI runtime protection, automated AI validation, and security for autonomous AI systems. Financial terms of the transaction are not disclosed.

This acquisition complements FortiAIGate and further strengthens Fortinets AI runtime security capabilities with Virtue AIs automated validation and real-time protection.

The acquisition advances the companys broader Security for AI strategy and vision for securing the agentic enterprise, building on Fortinet's existing AI security solution portfolio, including its FortiGate Hyperscale Firewall.

As organizations rapidly deploy AI applications and autonomous agents, their attack surface expands beyond traditional networks, users, endpoints, applications, and cloud workloads.

Customers already rely on the Fortinet AI-native Security Fabric for integrated protection across networks, endpoints, clouds, applications, and AI deployments. The company noted that the amount paid by Fortinet as consideration is immaterial to Fortinets business.

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