13.11.2025 18:15:35

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

13-Nov-2025 / 17:15 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

13 November 2025

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase:

13 November 2025

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

29,983

Highest price paid per share:

127.40p

Lowest price paid per share:

123.80p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

125.4593p

 

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 999,145 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 303,742,431 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 303,742,431 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

125.4593p

29,983

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

478

126.80

10:11:21

00361091345TRLO1

XLON

47

126.80

10:11:21

00361091346TRLO1

XLON

638

126.20

10:28:56

00361092129TRLO1

XLON

151

125.80

10:29:23

00361092145TRLO1

XLON

124

127.40

10:54:46

00361093141TRLO1

XLON

158

127.40

10:54:46

00361093142TRLO1

XLON

603

126.80

10:59:59

00361093301TRLO1

XLON

314

126.80

11:24:08

00361094710TRLO1

XLON

126

126.20

11:24:17

00361094712TRLO1

XLON

157

126.80

11:45:52

00361095801TRLO1

XLON

67

126.80

11:45:52

00361095802TRLO1

XLON

57

127.00

11:46:05

00361095823TRLO1

XLON

200

126.60

11:47:05

00361095881TRLO1

XLON

200

127.20

12:19:20

00361097182TRLO1

XLON

500

126.80

12:27:54

00361097503TRLO1

XLON

4

126.80

12:27:54

00361097504TRLO1

XLON

96

126.80

12:27:54

00361097505TRLO1

XLON

16

126.80

12:27:54

00361097506TRLO1

XLON

504

126.80

12:27:54

00361097507TRLO1

XLON

68

127.00

12:42:32

00361097974TRLO1

XLON

500

126.80

12:42:52

00361097982TRLO1

XLON

200

126.80

12:56:41

00361098339TRLO1

XLON

179

126.60

12:56:41

00361098340TRLO1

XLON

437

126.60

12:56:41

00361098341TRLO1

XLON

105

126.40

12:56:42

00361098343TRLO1

XLON

520

126.40

12:56:42

00361098344TRLO1

XLON

1180

126.40

12:58:13

00361098380TRLO1

XLON

321

126.40

12:58:13

00361098381TRLO1

XLON

200

126.60

13:03:46

00361098625TRLO1

XLON

1

126.20

13:08:50

00361098962TRLO1

XLON

36

126.80

13:21:37

00361099249TRLO1

XLON

186

126.80

13:21:37

00361099250TRLO1

XLON

80

127.00

13:50:51

00361099950TRLO1

XLON

329

127.00

13:50:51

00361099951TRLO1

XLON

1271

126.60

14:08:10

00361100584TRLO1

XLON

71

126.60

14:08:10

00361100585TRLO1

XLON

500

126.00

14:09:59

00361100640TRLO1

XLON

129

126.00

14:09:59

00361100641TRLO1

XLON

644

125.60

14:35:26

00361101678TRLO1

XLON

1337

125.60

14:41:14

00361101948TRLO1

XLON

60

125.20

14:44:20

00361102070TRLO1

XLON

28

125.80

14:47:39

00361102213TRLO1

XLON

1126

125.80

14:47:39

00361102214TRLO1

XLON

329

125.40

14:56:25

00361102575TRLO1

XLON

11

125.80

15:06:23

00361102918TRLO1

XLON

500

125.60

15:06:29

00361102925TRLO1

XLON

99

125.60

15:06:29

00361102926TRLO1

XLON

547

125.80

15:12:27

00361103118TRLO1

XLON

338

125.80

15:12:27

00361103119TRLO1

XLON

1

125.20

15:19:48

00361103476TRLO1

XLON

656

125.20

15:26:43

00361103915TRLO1

XLON

98

125.60

15:34:21

00361104261TRLO1

XLON

633

125.20

15:34:21

00361104262TRLO1

XLON

561

125.20

15:34:21

00361104263TRLO1

XLON

38

125.20

15:34:21

00361104264TRLO1

XLON

572

124.80

15:46:22

00361104994TRLO1

XLON

27

124.80

15:46:22

00361104995TRLO1

XLON

572

124.80

15:46:22

00361104996TRLO1

XLON

655

124.20

15:51:05

00361105332TRLO1

XLON

655

124.20

15:51:05

00361105333TRLO1

XLON

655

124.20

15:51:05

00361105334TRLO1

XLON

937

124.80

15:53:02

00361105419TRLO1

XLON

562

124.80

15:53:02

00361105420TRLO1

XLON

81

123.80

15:58:56

00361105793TRLO1

XLON

1220

124.60

16:07:42

00361106261TRLO1

XLON

9

124.60

16:07:42

00361106262TRLO1

XLON

1223

124.60

16:07:42

00361106263TRLO1

XLON

1286

124.00

16:07:42

00361106264TRLO1

XLON

609

124.40

16:12:15

00361106394TRLO1

XLON

1072

124.40

16:12:15

00361106395TRLO1

XLON

614

124.00

16:12:15

00361106396TRLO1

XLON

1475

124.20

16:12:15

00361106397TRLO1

XLON

 

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Sequence No.: 408198
EQS News ID: 2229672

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

