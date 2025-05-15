Funding Circle Holdings Aktie

WKN DE: A2N6WD / ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62

15.05.2025 19:03:35

Funding Circle Holdings plc: RAG-Result of AGM

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Holdings plc: RAG-Result of AGM

15-May-2025 / 18:03 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

15 May 2025

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the “Company”)

 

Poll Results of 2025 Annual General Meeting

 

Following its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) held today, the Company announces that all resolutions proposed to shareholders as set out in the Notice of AGM were carried by the requisite majority on a poll.  Resolutions 1 to 14 were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolutions 15 to 18 were passed as special resolutions.  The table set out below shows the votes cast on each resolution.

 

 

Resolution

Votes for

Votes against

Total votes cast

Votes withheld

Number

%

Number

%

Number

% of ISC

1.

To receive the Annual Report and Accounts of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2024

238,142,512

100.00

3,858

0.00

238,146,370

75.94%

23,898

2.

To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Policy

233,970,779

98.24

4,181,355

1.76

238,152,134

75.94%

18,134

3.

To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Report

(excluding the Directors’ Remuneration Policy)

238,136,993

99.99

14,637

0.01

238,151,630

75.94%

18,638

4.

To reappoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Company

238,079,916

99.97

65,453

0.03

238,145,369

75.94%

24,899

5.

To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee to fix the remuneration of the auditors

238,103,148

99.98

41,353

0.02

238,144,501

75.94%

25,767

6.

To elect Ken Stannard as a Director

233,956,973

98.24

4,193,943

1.76

238,150,916

75.94%

19,352

7.

To re-elect Lisa Jacobs as Director

238,141,261

100.00

11,411

0.00

238,152,672

75.94%

17,596

8.

To elect Tony Nicol as a Director

238,042,251

99.95

109,915

0.05

238,152,166

75.94%

18,102

9.

To re-elect Geeta Gopalan as a Director

237,107,947

99.56

1,044,221

0.44

238,152,168

75.94%

18,100

10.

To re-elect Helen Beck as a Director

232,962,849

97.82

5,189,319

2.18

238,152,168

75.94%

18,100

11.

To re-elect Hendrik Nelis as a Director

230,254,602

96.68

7,897,566

3.32

238,152,168

75.94%

18,100

12.

To re-elect Neil Rimer as a Director

233,774,602

98.16

4,377,566

1.84

238,152,168

75.94%

18,100

13.

Political donations

233,280,199

97.97

4,840,175

2.03

238,120,374

75.93%

49,894

14.

Directors’ authority to allot shares

186,303,150

78.23

51,849,493

21.77

238,152,643

75.94%

17,625

15.

Disapplication of pre-emption rights *

186,305,076

78.23

51,847,340

21.77

238,152,416

75.94%

17,852

16.

Disapplication of pre-emption rights in connection

with an acquisition or specified capital investment*

186,306,165

78.23

51,846,251

21.77

238,152,416

75.94%

17,852

17.

Purchase of own shares*

238,122,162

99.99

30,479

0.01

238,152,641

75.94%

17,627

18.

Notice of general meeting*

238,090,219

99.97

63,155

0.03

238,153,374

75.94%

16,894

 

 

* Indicates a Special Resolution requiring 75% of votes cast to be carried.

 

To view the full wording of the resolutions, please refer to the Notice of 2024 Annual General Meeting on the Company's website.

 

Votes "For" and "Against" are expressed as a percentage of votes cast. Votes "For" include discretionary votes.  A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is therefore not counted in the calculation of the votes "For" or "Against" a resolution.

 

In accordance with UK Listing Rules 6.4.2, copies of all the resolutions passed other than resolutions concerning ordinary business will shortly be available for inspection on the National Storage Mechanism at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

 

On Thursday 15 May 2025, the total number of issued ordinary shares of £0.001 each entitling the holders to attend and vote on all the resolutions at the AGM was 313,613,109.

 

While all resolutions were passed at today's AGM with a clear majority, the Board notes that Resolutions 14, 15, and 16 received 21.77% of votes against. We intend to engage with relevant shareholders in due course to further understand their views. We will provide an update within six months as required by the UK Corporate Governance Code.

 

 

 

For and on behalf of

Funding Circle Holdings plc

 

Lucy Vernall

Company Secretary

 

-Ends-

 

 

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Leigh Rimmer

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse and Jack Gault

 

About Funding Circle:

Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK’s leading SME finance platform. Established in the UK in 2010, Funding Circle has extended more than £14.6bn in credit to over 110,000 businesses in the UK.

For SME borrowers, Funding Circle provides an unrivalled customer experience, delivered through its technology and data, coupled with a human touch. Its solutions continue to help customers access the funding they need to succeed. For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, and delivers robust and attractive returns.

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: RAG
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 388669
EQS News ID: 2138990

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

