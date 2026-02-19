Funding Circle Holdings Aktie

Funding Circle Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2N6WD / ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
19.02.2026 18:06:05

POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
POS-Transaction in Own Shares

19-Feb-2026 / 17:06 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

19 February 2026

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase:

19 February 2026

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

35,843

Highest price paid per share:

155.60p

Lowest price paid per share:

151.80p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

153.6461p

 

 

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 4,005,073 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 300,736,503 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 300,736,503 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

153.6461p

35,843

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

1028

154.00

11:58:57

00378067950TRLO1

XLON

2

154.00

11:58:57

00378067951TRLO1

XLON

2300

153.60

11:58:58

00378067952TRLO1

XLON

22

153.80

11:58:58

00378067953TRLO1

XLON

1000

153.20

11:58:58

00378067954TRLO1

XLON

379

153.40

11:58:58

00378067955TRLO1

XLON

522

153.00

11:58:58

00378067956TRLO1

XLON

522

152.80

11:58:58

00378067957TRLO1

XLON

479

152.80

11:58:58

00378067958TRLO1

XLON

1031

152.80

11:58:58

00378067959TRLO1

XLON

946

153.00

11:59:00

00378067960TRLO1

XLON

85

153.00

11:59:00

00378067961TRLO1

XLON

379

153.40

11:59:01

00378067962TRLO1

XLON

1417

153.60

11:59:02

00378067963TRLO1

XLON

100

155.00

12:32:06

00378069035TRLO1

XLON

200

155.00

12:32:06

00378069036TRLO1

XLON

100

155.00

12:32:19

00378069039TRLO1

XLON

501

154.60

12:32:56

00378069050TRLO1

XLON

506

154.20

12:35:47

00378069110TRLO1

XLON

519

154.00

12:35:49

00378069111TRLO1

XLON

397

154.80

12:59:01

00378069741TRLO1

XLON

431

154.80

12:59:01

00378069742TRLO1

XLON

100

154.80

12:59:01

00378069743TRLO1

XLON

296

155.00

13:02:01

00378069828TRLO1

XLON

300

155.00

13:02:14

00378069830TRLO1

XLON

300

155.60

13:10:55

00378070038TRLO1

XLON

499

155.20

13:11:05

00378070045TRLO1

XLON

504

155.00

13:11:13

00378070048TRLO1

XLON

157

154.80

13:11:17

00378070050TRLO1

XLON

336

154.80

13:11:17

00378070051TRLO1

XLON

523

154.80

13:15:18

00378070148TRLO1

XLON

497

154.60

13:18:59

00378070237TRLO1

XLON

102

154.80

13:18:59

00378070238TRLO1

XLON

342

155.00

13:18:59

00378070239TRLO1

XLON

487

154.60

13:19:22

00378070253TRLO1

XLON

385

154.40

13:25:21

00378070436TRLO1

XLON

134

154.40

13:25:21

00378070437TRLO1

XLON

385

154.20

13:25:22

00378070439TRLO1

XLON

134

154.20

13:25:22

00378070440TRLO1

XLON

98

154.60

13:59:43

00378071709TRLO1

XLON

80

154.60

13:59:43

00378071710TRLO1

XLON

508

154.00

14:09:24

00378072219TRLO1

XLON

482

154.00

14:10:59

00378072346TRLO1

XLON

222

153.60

14:18:29

00378072879TRLO1

XLON

222

153.40

14:52:31

00378075684TRLO1

XLON

300

153.40

14:52:31

00378075685TRLO1

XLON

294

153.60

14:52:31

00378075686TRLO1

XLON

492

153.60

14:52:31

00378075687TRLO1

XLON

294

153.60

14:52:31

00378075688TRLO1

XLON

20

153.60

14:52:31

00378075689TRLO1

XLON

164

153.60

14:52:31

00378075690TRLO1

XLON

98

154.00

15:03:11

00378076443TRLO1

XLON

487

153.20

15:05:12

00378076614TRLO1

XLON

34

154.00

15:12:50

00378077028TRLO1

XLON

100

154.00

15:12:50

00378077029TRLO1

XLON

500

154.00

15:12:50

00378077030TRLO1

XLON

488

153.80

15:12:53

00378077034TRLO1

XLON

479

153.80

15:12:53

00378077035TRLO1

XLON

214

153.80

15:13:43

00378077075TRLO1

XLON

86

153.80

15:13:51

00378077079TRLO1

XLON

456

154.20

15:31:25

00378078028TRLO1

XLON

452

154.20

15:31:25

00378078029TRLO1

XLON

485

154.20

15:31:25

00378078030TRLO1

XLON

523

153.80

15:53:30

00378079838TRLO1

XLON

525

153.80

15:55:22

00378079996TRLO1

XLON

498

153.80

15:55:24

00378080001TRLO1

XLON

27

154.00

15:55:25

00378080002TRLO1

XLON

531

154.00

15:55:25

00378080003TRLO1

XLON

1026

154.00

15:55:25

00378080004TRLO1

XLON

613

154.00

15:55:25

00378080005TRLO1

XLON

498

153.40

15:55:27

00378080008TRLO1

XLON

522

153.00

15:56:54

00378080126TRLO1

XLON

1076

153.00

16:01:49

00378080504TRLO1

XLON

212

153.00

16:11:38

00378081369TRLO1

XLON

3

153.00

16:11:41

00378081375TRLO1

XLON

516

152.40

16:11:41

00378081376TRLO1

XLON

516

152.00

16:12:09

00378081405TRLO1

XLON

518

151.80

16:12:09

00378081406TRLO1

XLON

338

152.00

16:12:44

00378081436TRLO1

XLON

738

152.40

16:13:27

00378081472TRLO1

XLON

17

152.40

16:13:27

00378081473TRLO1

XLON

476

152.20

16:13:27

00378081474TRLO1

XLON

9

152.00

16:13:27

00378081475TRLO1

XLON

467

152.00

16:13:27

00378081476TRLO1

XLON

25

152.00

16:13:27

00378081477TRLO1

XLON

12

152.20

16:16:49

00378081768TRLO1

XLON

219

152.20

16:16:49

00378081769TRLO1

XLON

26

152.20

16:16:49

00378081770TRLO1

XLON

110

152.00

16:18:56

00378081966TRLO1

XLON

400

152.00

16:18:56

00378081967TRLO1

XLON

 

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Sequence No.: 418661
EQS News ID: 2278958

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten
18:06
 POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
18.02.26
 POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
17.02.26
 POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
16.02.26
 POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
16.02.26
 POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
16.02.26
 POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
13.02.26
 Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
12.02.26
 POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)