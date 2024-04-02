Funding Circle Plc (FCH)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares



02-Apr-2024 / 17:23 GMT/BST





LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

2 April 2024

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase: 2 April 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 280,000 Highest price paid per share: 43.50p Lowest price paid per share: 39.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 41.9134p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 358,313,191 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (358,313,191) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 41.9134p 280,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 12811 43.50 08:14:59 00069413603TRLO0 XLON 12746 43.50 08:15:02 00069413606TRLO0 XLON 1707 43.40 08:28:50 00069413941TRLO0 XLON 10713 43.40 08:28:51 00069413942TRLO0 XLON 2884 42.70 08:41:43 00069414369TRLO0 XLON 11011 42.70 08:41:43 00069414370TRLO0 XLON 216 42.10 08:50:45 00069414571TRLO0 XLON 183 42.10 09:54:45 00069415937TRLO0 XLON 10141 42.10 10:15:29 00069416417TRLO0 XLON 12798 42.10 10:15:29 00069416418TRLO0 XLON 1030 42.10 10:15:29 00069416419TRLO0 XLON 441 42.10 10:15:29 00069416420TRLO0 XLON 809 42.10 10:15:29 00069416421TRLO0 XLON 10000 42.10 10:15:36 00069416423TRLO0 XLON 1674 42.10 10:15:36 00069416424TRLO0 XLON 13812 42.10 10:15:36 00069416425TRLO0 XLON 2266 42.10 10:15:48 00069416429TRLO0 XLON 104 42.10 10:15:48 00069416430TRLO0 XLON 4653 42.10 10:15:48 00069416431TRLO0 XLON 5000 42.10 10:15:54 00069416434TRLO0 XLON 849 42.10 10:16:16 00069416441TRLO0 XLON 50000 42.00 10:21:15 00069416570TRLO0 XLON 3000 42.00 10:42:02 00069417507TRLO0 XLON 8786 42.00 10:42:02 00069417508TRLO0 XLON 3384 42.10 12:35:42 00069420188TRLO0 XLON 9355 42.10 12:35:42 00069420189TRLO0 XLON 3534 42.10 12:35:42 00069420190TRLO0 XLON 9791 42.10 12:35:42 00069420191TRLO0 XLON 30000 41.00 13:57:40 00069422319TRLO0 XLON 10447 41.00 14:22:54 00069423562TRLO0 XLON 10525 41.00 14:25:00 00069423633TRLO0 XLON 5926 40.00 14:36:34 00069424162TRLO0 XLON 7500 39.50 14:40:47 00069424345TRLO0 XLON 5805 40.10 15:44:12 00069426893TRLO0 XLON 3092 41.00 15:56:42 00069427635TRLO0 XLON 3007 41.00 15:56:42 00069427636TRLO0 XLON

- ENDS -

