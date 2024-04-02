02.04.2024 18:23:49

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

02-Apr-2024 / 17:23 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

2 April 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

2 April 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

280,000

Highest price paid per share:

43.50p

Lowest price paid per share:

39.50p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

41.9134p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 358,313,191 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (358,313,191) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

41.9134p

280,000

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

12811

43.50

 08:14:59

00069413603TRLO0

XLON

12746

43.50

 08:15:02

00069413606TRLO0

XLON

1707

43.40

 08:28:50

00069413941TRLO0

XLON

10713

43.40

 08:28:51

00069413942TRLO0

XLON

2884

42.70

 08:41:43

00069414369TRLO0

XLON

11011

42.70

 08:41:43

00069414370TRLO0

XLON

216

42.10

 08:50:45

00069414571TRLO0

XLON

183

42.10

 09:54:45

00069415937TRLO0

XLON

10141

42.10

 10:15:29

00069416417TRLO0

XLON

12798

42.10

 10:15:29

00069416418TRLO0

XLON

1030

42.10

 10:15:29

00069416419TRLO0

XLON

441

42.10

 10:15:29

00069416420TRLO0

XLON

809

42.10

 10:15:29

00069416421TRLO0

XLON

10000

42.10

 10:15:36

00069416423TRLO0

XLON

1674

42.10

 10:15:36

00069416424TRLO0

XLON

13812

42.10

 10:15:36

00069416425TRLO0

XLON

2266

42.10

 10:15:48

00069416429TRLO0

XLON

104

42.10

 10:15:48

00069416430TRLO0

XLON

4653

42.10

 10:15:48

00069416431TRLO0

XLON

5000

42.10

 10:15:54

00069416434TRLO0

XLON

849

42.10

 10:16:16

00069416441TRLO0

XLON

50000

42.00

 10:21:15

00069416570TRLO0

XLON

3000

42.00

 10:42:02

00069417507TRLO0

XLON

8786

42.00

 10:42:02

00069417508TRLO0

XLON

3384

42.10

 12:35:42

00069420188TRLO0

XLON

9355

42.10

 12:35:42

00069420189TRLO0

XLON

3534

42.10

 12:35:42

00069420190TRLO0

XLON

9791

42.10

 12:35:42

00069420191TRLO0

XLON

30000

41.00

 13:57:40

00069422319TRLO0

XLON

10447

41.00

 14:22:54

00069423562TRLO0

XLON

10525

41.00

 14:25:00

00069423633TRLO0

XLON

5926

40.00

 14:36:34

00069424162TRLO0

XLON

7500

39.50

 14:40:47

00069424345TRLO0

XLON

5805

40.10

 15:44:12

00069426893TRLO0

XLON

3092

41.00

 15:56:42

00069427635TRLO0

XLON

3007

41.00

 15:56:42

00069427636TRLO0

XLON

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Sequence No.: 313101
EQS News ID: 1871805

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1871805&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shs 0,50 11,66% Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen im Minus
An den Märkten in Fernost geht es zur Wochenmitte nach unten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen