Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

08-May-2024 / 17:19 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

8 May 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

8 May 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

126,704

Highest price paid per share:

76.60p

Lowest price paid per share:

74.20p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

75.6826p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 355,099,011 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (355,099,011) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

75.6826p

126,704

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

8968

74.60

 08:27:00

00069860831TRLO0

XLON

5000

75.00

 08:34:03

00069861006TRLO0

XLON

5495

75.00

 08:34:03

00069861007TRLO0

XLON

5000

75.00

 08:34:03

00069861008TRLO0

XLON

4620

75.00

 08:34:03

00069861009TRLO0

XLON

9787

75.00

 09:00:46

00069861883TRLO0

XLON

5997

74.80

 09:35:25

00069862928TRLO0

XLON

220

74.80

 09:35:25

00069862929TRLO0

XLON

2393

74.80

 09:35:25

00069862930TRLO0

XLON

779

74.20

 09:37:02

00069863002TRLO0

XLON

8691

74.20

 09:37:02

00069863003TRLO0

XLON

25000

76.60

 10:53:04

00069864718TRLO0

XLON

9483

76.60

 14:21:53

00069869235TRLO0

XLON

8845

76.60

 14:21:53

00069869236TRLO0

XLON

10047

76.60

 14:21:53

00069869237TRLO0

XLON

9509

75.60

 14:24:30

00069869298TRLO0

XLON

2454

75.60

 14:24:30

00069869299TRLO0

XLON

275

75.60

 14:24:30

00069869300TRLO0

XLON

110

76.60

 16:23:08

00069874906TRLO0

XLON

3907

76.60

 16:23:08

00069874907TRLO0

XLON

14

76.60

 16:23:09

00069874910TRLO0

XLON

110

76.60

 16:23:09

00069874911TRLO0

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
