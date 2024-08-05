05.08.2024 18:36:12

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

05-Aug-2024 / 17:36 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

5 August 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

5 August 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

485,682

Highest price paid per share:

99.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

92.40p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

95.8745p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 342,051,761 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (342,051,761) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

95.8745p

485,682

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

7243

94.80

 08:39:07

00070901826TRLO0

XLON

7116

94.60

 08:40:25

00070901891TRLO0

XLON

7757

93.40

 08:43:48

00070902018TRLO0

XLON

7023

93.00

 08:44:37

00070902025TRLO0

XLON

5316

92.40

 08:48:35

00070902220TRLO0

XLON

2321

92.40

 08:49:15

00070902317TRLO0

XLON

6788

92.40

 08:49:18

00070902318TRLO0

XLON

388

92.40

 08:49:18

00070902319TRLO0

XLON

7519

95.00

 10:32:38

00070905285TRLO0

XLON

3000

95.00

 10:32:38

00070905289TRLO0

XLON

672

95.00

 10:32:38

00070905290TRLO0

XLON

3525

95.00

 10:32:38

00070905291TRLO0

XLON

2000

95.00

 10:36:49

00070905497TRLO0

XLON

5357

95.00

 10:36:49

00070905498TRLO0

XLON

7500

94.60

 10:44:29

00070905795TRLO0

XLON

365

94.60

 10:44:29

00070905796TRLO0

XLON

6868

94.60

 10:44:29

00070905797TRLO0

XLON

4925

95.20

 11:03:44

00070906199TRLO0

XLON

643

95.20

 11:03:44

00070906200TRLO0

XLON

7508

95.40

 11:07:01

00070906261TRLO0

XLON

2558

95.60

 11:07:01

00070906262TRLO0

XLON

257

95.60

 11:07:01

00070906263TRLO0

XLON

661

95.60

 11:07:01

00070906264TRLO0

XLON

8186

95.00

 11:22:27

00070906532TRLO0

XLON

7983

95.60

 11:44:01

00070906956TRLO0

XLON

8277

95.00

 11:44:38

00070906987TRLO0

XLON

2540

95.60

 11:44:38

00070906988TRLO0

XLON

1391

95.60

 11:44:38

00070906989TRLO0

XLON

6635

95.60

 11:56:39

00070907307TRLO0

XLON

6844

95.60

 11:56:44

00070907308TRLO0

XLON

657

95.40

 12:00:11

00070907373TRLO0

XLON

6180

95.40

 12:02:44

00070907397TRLO0

XLON

8007

95.40

 12:02:44

00070907398TRLO0

XLON

6710

94.80

 12:03:51

00070907422TRLO0

XLON

767

94.80

 12:03:51

00070907423TRLO0

XLON

10000

94.40

 12:04:29

00070907427TRLO0

XLON

5819

94.40

 12:36:07

00070908041TRLO0

XLON

1375

94.40

 12:36:07

00070908042TRLO0

XLON

2000

94.40

 12:36:07

00070908043TRLO0

XLON

5920

94.40

 12:36:07

00070908044TRLO0

XLON

10485

94.00

 12:44:39

00070908157TRLO0

XLON

9659

94.20

 12:44:39

00070908158TRLO0

XLON

251

94.20

 12:44:39

00070908161TRLO0

XLON

9687

94.00

 12:46:41

00070908215TRLO0

XLON

6906

93.80

 12:53:37

00070908439TRLO0

XLON

1437

93.80

 13:25:03

00070909272TRLO0

XLON

5158

93.80

 13:25:03

00070909273TRLO0

XLON

1041

93.80

 13:25:03

00070909274TRLO0

XLON

4521

93.80

 13:25:03

00070909275TRLO0

XLON

3124

93.80

 13:25:03

00070909280TRLO0

XLON

6545

93.60

 13:32:36

00070909696TRLO0

XLON

6537

93.80

 13:43:40

00070909984TRLO0

XLON

111

94.00

 13:44:19

00070910023TRLO0

XLON

7927

94.40

 13:57:48

00070910289TRLO0

XLON

6877

94.80

 14:16:20

00070910677TRLO0

XLON

4382

94.80

 14:16:20

00070910678TRLO0

XLON

2415

94.80

 14:16:20

00070910679TRLO0

XLON

839

94.40

 14:51:54

00070911504TRLO0

XLON

99

94.60

 14:58:13

00070911676TRLO0

XLON

3436

94.60

 14:58:13

00070911677TRLO0

XLON

3185

94.60

 14:58:13

00070911678TRLO0

XLON

220

94.60

 14:59:53

00070911738TRLO0

XLON

24688

96.00

 15:02:55

00070912018TRLO0

XLON

7243

97.20

 15:05:46

00070912304TRLO0

XLON

7078

97.20

 15:05:46

00070912309TRLO0

XLON

2000

98.80

 15:26:24

00070913252TRLO0

XLON

379

98.80

 15:26:24

00070913253TRLO0

XLON

1492

98.80

 15:26:24

00070913254TRLO0

XLON

7473

98.80

 15:26:24

00070913255TRLO0

XLON

20611

98.80

 15:26:24

00070913256TRLO0

XLON

7168

98.80

 15:26:24

00070913257TRLO0

XLON

7705

98.20

 15:28:00

00070913335TRLO0

XLON

326

97.80

 15:28:00

00070913336TRLO0

XLON

6277

97.80

 15:28:00

00070913337TRLO0

XLON

7141

97.60

 15:28:00

00070913338TRLO0

XLON

7707

97.60

 15:49:08

00070914589TRLO0

XLON

669

97.60

 15:49:08

00070914590TRLO0

XLON

7137

97.60

 15:49:08

00070914591TRLO0

XLON

2388

97.60

 15:49:08

00070914592TRLO0

XLON

4389

97.60

 15:49:08

00070914593TRLO0

XLON

6605

97.20

 15:52:39

00070914706TRLO0

XLON

5371

97.20

 15:52:42

00070914715TRLO0

XLON

2667

97.20

 15:52:45

00070914717TRLO0

XLON

2000

97.20

 15:52:45

00070914718TRLO0

XLON

5000

97.20

 15:55:44

00070914906TRLO0

XLON

980

97.20

 16:01:00

00070915097TRLO0

XLON

2000

99.00

 16:17:52

00070917043TRLO0

XLON

35389

99.00

 16:17:55

00070917044TRLO0

XLON

7576

97.80

 16:18:11

00070917071TRLO0

XLON

7363

96.80

 16:20:22

00070917313TRLO0

XLON

7279

96.80

 16:20:38

00070917331TRLO0

XLON

138

97.00

 16:23:43

00070917684TRLO0

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 338629
EQS News ID: 1961357

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1961357&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shs 1,02 -14,29% Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schlussendlich klar im Minus -- ATX und DAX schlussendlich massiv unter Druck -- Asiens Märkte letztlich in Rot - Nikkei-Crash
Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Montag weit in der Verlustzone. Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten zu Wochenbeginn erhebliche Verluste. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich am Montag auf rotem Terrain.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen