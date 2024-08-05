Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

5 August 2024

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase: 5 August 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 485,682 Highest price paid per share: 99.00p Lowest price paid per share: 92.40p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 95.8745p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 342,051,761 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (342,051,761) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 95.8745p 485,682

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price

(GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 7243 94.80 08:39:07 00070901826TRLO0 XLON 7116 94.60 08:40:25 00070901891TRLO0 XLON 7757 93.40 08:43:48 00070902018TRLO0 XLON 7023 93.00 08:44:37 00070902025TRLO0 XLON 5316 92.40 08:48:35 00070902220TRLO0 XLON 2321 92.40 08:49:15 00070902317TRLO0 XLON 6788 92.40 08:49:18 00070902318TRLO0 XLON 388 92.40 08:49:18 00070902319TRLO0 XLON 7519 95.00 10:32:38 00070905285TRLO0 XLON 3000 95.00 10:32:38 00070905289TRLO0 XLON 672 95.00 10:32:38 00070905290TRLO0 XLON 3525 95.00 10:32:38 00070905291TRLO0 XLON 2000 95.00 10:36:49 00070905497TRLO0 XLON 5357 95.00 10:36:49 00070905498TRLO0 XLON 7500 94.60 10:44:29 00070905795TRLO0 XLON 365 94.60 10:44:29 00070905796TRLO0 XLON 6868 94.60 10:44:29 00070905797TRLO0 XLON 4925 95.20 11:03:44 00070906199TRLO0 XLON 643 95.20 11:03:44 00070906200TRLO0 XLON 7508 95.40 11:07:01 00070906261TRLO0 XLON 2558 95.60 11:07:01 00070906262TRLO0 XLON 257 95.60 11:07:01 00070906263TRLO0 XLON 661 95.60 11:07:01 00070906264TRLO0 XLON 8186 95.00 11:22:27 00070906532TRLO0 XLON 7983 95.60 11:44:01 00070906956TRLO0 XLON 8277 95.00 11:44:38 00070906987TRLO0 XLON 2540 95.60 11:44:38 00070906988TRLO0 XLON 1391 95.60 11:44:38 00070906989TRLO0 XLON 6635 95.60 11:56:39 00070907307TRLO0 XLON 6844 95.60 11:56:44 00070907308TRLO0 XLON 657 95.40 12:00:11 00070907373TRLO0 XLON 6180 95.40 12:02:44 00070907397TRLO0 XLON 8007 95.40 12:02:44 00070907398TRLO0 XLON 6710 94.80 12:03:51 00070907422TRLO0 XLON 767 94.80 12:03:51 00070907423TRLO0 XLON 10000 94.40 12:04:29 00070907427TRLO0 XLON 5819 94.40 12:36:07 00070908041TRLO0 XLON 1375 94.40 12:36:07 00070908042TRLO0 XLON 2000 94.40 12:36:07 00070908043TRLO0 XLON 5920 94.40 12:36:07 00070908044TRLO0 XLON 10485 94.00 12:44:39 00070908157TRLO0 XLON 9659 94.20 12:44:39 00070908158TRLO0 XLON 251 94.20 12:44:39 00070908161TRLO0 XLON 9687 94.00 12:46:41 00070908215TRLO0 XLON 6906 93.80 12:53:37 00070908439TRLO0 XLON 1437 93.80 13:25:03 00070909272TRLO0 XLON 5158 93.80 13:25:03 00070909273TRLO0 XLON 1041 93.80 13:25:03 00070909274TRLO0 XLON 4521 93.80 13:25:03 00070909275TRLO0 XLON 3124 93.80 13:25:03 00070909280TRLO0 XLON 6545 93.60 13:32:36 00070909696TRLO0 XLON 6537 93.80 13:43:40 00070909984TRLO0 XLON 111 94.00 13:44:19 00070910023TRLO0 XLON 7927 94.40 13:57:48 00070910289TRLO0 XLON 6877 94.80 14:16:20 00070910677TRLO0 XLON 4382 94.80 14:16:20 00070910678TRLO0 XLON 2415 94.80 14:16:20 00070910679TRLO0 XLON 839 94.40 14:51:54 00070911504TRLO0 XLON 99 94.60 14:58:13 00070911676TRLO0 XLON 3436 94.60 14:58:13 00070911677TRLO0 XLON 3185 94.60 14:58:13 00070911678TRLO0 XLON 220 94.60 14:59:53 00070911738TRLO0 XLON 24688 96.00 15:02:55 00070912018TRLO0 XLON 7243 97.20 15:05:46 00070912304TRLO0 XLON 7078 97.20 15:05:46 00070912309TRLO0 XLON 2000 98.80 15:26:24 00070913252TRLO0 XLON 379 98.80 15:26:24 00070913253TRLO0 XLON 1492 98.80 15:26:24 00070913254TRLO0 XLON 7473 98.80 15:26:24 00070913255TRLO0 XLON 20611 98.80 15:26:24 00070913256TRLO0 XLON 7168 98.80 15:26:24 00070913257TRLO0 XLON 7705 98.20 15:28:00 00070913335TRLO0 XLON 326 97.80 15:28:00 00070913336TRLO0 XLON 6277 97.80 15:28:00 00070913337TRLO0 XLON 7141 97.60 15:28:00 00070913338TRLO0 XLON 7707 97.60 15:49:08 00070914589TRLO0 XLON 669 97.60 15:49:08 00070914590TRLO0 XLON 7137 97.60 15:49:08 00070914591TRLO0 XLON 2388 97.60 15:49:08 00070914592TRLO0 XLON 4389 97.60 15:49:08 00070914593TRLO0 XLON 6605 97.20 15:52:39 00070914706TRLO0 XLON 5371 97.20 15:52:42 00070914715TRLO0 XLON 2667 97.20 15:52:45 00070914717TRLO0 XLON 2000 97.20 15:52:45 00070914718TRLO0 XLON 5000 97.20 15:55:44 00070914906TRLO0 XLON 980 97.20 16:01:00 00070915097TRLO0 XLON 2000 99.00 16:17:52 00070917043TRLO0 XLON 35389 99.00 16:17:55 00070917044TRLO0 XLON 7576 97.80 16:18:11 00070917071TRLO0 XLON 7363 96.80 16:20:22 00070917313TRLO0 XLON 7279 96.80 16:20:38 00070917331TRLO0 XLON 138 97.00 16:23:43 00070917684TRLO0 XLON

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com

Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822

Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse