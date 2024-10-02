02.10.2024 18:14:23

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
02-Oct-2024 / 17:14 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

2 October 2024

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited (“Deutsche Numis”) as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024:

Date of purchase:

2 October 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

200,472

Highest price paid per share:

137.00p

Lowest price paid per share:

132.50p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

135.2539p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 335,150,748 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (335,150,748) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

135.2539p

200,472

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price
(GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

2000

137.00

 08:23:40

00071595714TRLO0

XLON

4462

137.00

 08:23:40

00071595715TRLO0

XLON

7144

136.00

 08:23:40

00071595716TRLO0

XLON

2000

135.00

 09:58:11

00071599091TRLO0

XLON

26

135.00

 09:58:11

00071599092TRLO0

XLON

196

135.50

 09:58:16

00071599093TRLO0

XLON

906

135.50

 09:58:18

00071599094TRLO0

XLON

1841

135.50

 09:58:18

00071599095TRLO0

XLON

400

135.50

 09:58:19

00071599096TRLO0

XLON

3280

135.50

 09:58:20

00071599098TRLO0

XLON

220

135.50

 09:58:20

00071599099TRLO0

XLON

833

135.50

 09:58:20

00071599100TRLO0

XLON

1083

135.50

 09:58:33

00071599105TRLO0

XLON

448

135.50

 10:00:08

00071599229TRLO0

XLON

1785

135.50

 10:00:08

00071599231TRLO0

XLON

3122

135.50

 10:00:16

00071599273TRLO0

XLON

178

135.50

 10:00:25

00071599283TRLO0

XLON

817

135.50

 10:00:25

00071599284TRLO0

XLON

1200

135.50

 10:00:25

00071599285TRLO0

XLON

802

135.50

 10:00:25

00071599286TRLO0

XLON

7

135.50

 10:00:25

00071599287TRLO0

XLON

862

135.50

 10:00:25

00071599288TRLO0

XLON

6656

135.00

 12:07:42

00071603725TRLO0

XLON

6516

135.00

 12:07:42

00071603726TRLO0

XLON

7520

135.00

 12:07:42

00071603727TRLO0

XLON

460

135.50

 12:07:42

00071603728TRLO0

XLON

1390

135.50

 12:07:42

00071603729TRLO0

XLON

1800

135.50

 12:07:42

00071603730TRLO0

XLON

9855

135.50

 12:07:42

00071603731TRLO0

XLON

1800

135.50

 12:07:42

00071603732TRLO0

XLON

1800

135.50

 12:07:42

00071603733TRLO0

XLON

1353

135.50

 12:07:42

00071603734TRLO0

XLON

145

135.50

 12:07:42

00071603736TRLO0

XLON

457

136.00

 12:08:35

00071603906TRLO0

XLON

493

136.00

 12:08:35

00071603907TRLO0

XLON

3600

136.00

 12:09:45

00071604055TRLO0

XLON

1800

136.00

 12:09:45

00071604056TRLO0

XLON

1374

136.00

 12:09:45

00071604057TRLO0

XLON

3915

136.50

 12:32:35

00071604661TRLO0

XLON

2993

136.50

 12:32:35

00071604662TRLO0

XLON

830

136.50

 12:34:15

00071604686TRLO0

XLON

5473

136.50

 12:34:15

00071604687TRLO0

XLON

6811

136.00

 12:34:15

00071604688TRLO0

XLON

587

136.50

 13:34:13

00071606615TRLO0

XLON

3327

136.50

 14:18:17

00071607923TRLO0

XLON

3140

136.50

 14:18:17

00071607924TRLO0

XLON

6511

136.50

 14:18:17

00071607925TRLO0

XLON

544

136.50

 14:18:47

00071607959TRLO0

XLON

945

136.50

 14:18:48

00071607965TRLO0

XLON

1900

136.50

 14:19:36

00071608013TRLO0

XLON

4283

136.50

 14:19:52

00071608055TRLO0

XLON

645

136.50

 14:19:52

00071608056TRLO0

XLON

112

136.00

 14:47:10

00071609425TRLO0

XLON

6372

136.00

 14:56:47

00071610046TRLO0

XLON

381

136.00

 15:02:35

00071610308TRLO0

XLON

548

136.00

 15:11:25

00071610716TRLO0

XLON

835

136.00

 15:35:55

00071612375TRLO0

XLON

5523

136.00

 15:37:36

00071612514TRLO0

XLON

24

136.00

 15:37:36

00071612515TRLO0

XLON

3600

136.00

 15:37:36

00071612516TRLO0

XLON

303

136.00

 15:37:36

00071612517TRLO0

XLON

1800

136.00

 15:37:36

00071612518TRLO0

XLON

1572

136.00

 15:37:36

00071612519TRLO0

XLON

3373

135.50

 15:37:37

00071612522TRLO0

XLON

3827

135.50

 15:37:37

00071612523TRLO0

XLON

454

135.50

 15:37:37

00071612524TRLO0

XLON

2987

134.00

 16:03:31

00071613564TRLO0

XLON

3133

134.00

 16:03:31

00071613565TRLO0

XLON

699

134.00

 16:03:31

00071613566TRLO0

XLON

6776

134.00

 16:03:31

00071613567TRLO0

XLON

3170

134.00

 16:03:31

00071613568TRLO0

XLON

1030

133.00

 16:11:40

00071614028TRLO0

XLON

6425

133.00

 16:20:23

00071614892TRLO0

XLON

194

133.00

 16:20:25

00071614894TRLO0

XLON

2000

133.00

 16:20:25

00071614895TRLO0

XLON

475

133.00

 16:20:25

00071614896TRLO0

XLON

2061

133.00

 16:20:25

00071614897TRLO0

XLON

2793

133.00

 16:20:25

00071614898TRLO0

XLON

89

133.00

 16:20:25

00071614899TRLO0

XLON

1430

133.00

 16:20:28

00071614902TRLO0

XLON

2000

133.00

 16:20:28

00071614908TRLO0

XLON

1977

133.00

 16:20:48

00071614929TRLO0

XLON

945

133.00

 16:20:58

00071614984TRLO0

XLON

1011

133.00

 16:21:11

00071614988TRLO0

XLON

791

133.00

 16:21:11

00071614989TRLO0

XLON

2000

133.00

 16:21:32

00071615023TRLO0

XLON

482

133.00

 16:21:38

00071615034TRLO0

XLON

1561

133.00

 16:22:02

00071615063TRLO0

XLON

2401

133.50

 16:23:17

00071615192TRLO0

XLON

211

133.50

 16:23:18

00071615195TRLO0

XLON

444

133.50

 16:23:19

00071615196TRLO0

XLON

700

133.50

 16:23:19

00071615197TRLO0

XLON

956

133.50

 16:23:28

00071615244TRLO0

XLON

472

132.50

 16:35:21

00071616173TRLO0

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

 


