Galaxy Macau Welcomes UFC’s Epic Return This May
|
The Octagon® Returns with a Triple-Header May 28-30 Featuring UFC FIGHT NIGHT® and ROAD TO UFC Season 5 at Galaxy Arena
In the lead-up to UFC Fight Night, Galaxy Macau will host a week-long celebration featuring UFC-themed interactions, athlete meet-and-greets and immersive fan experiences throughout the luxury resort. To be among the first to receive the latest updates, fans are encouraged to follow Galaxy Ultimate on WeChat and visit Galaxy Macau's official website.
Aligned with the Macao SAR Government's vision, the return of UFC cements Galaxy Macau's continued support for the city's economic diversification and the commitment to enhancing its entertainment landscape. The return of UFC to Galaxy Macau underscores the resort's unwavering commitment to elevating Macau's status as a world-class destination for sports, tourism and culture.
These upcoming events are part of the visionary four-year strategic partnership established last year, which brings three UFC FIGHT NIGHT® events to Galaxy Arena through to 2029. As part of this ongoing partnership, Galaxy Macau will also host the opening round of ROAD TO UFC Season 5 on May 28-29 – the organisation's acclaimed talent -development series that showcases the top MMA prospects from across the Asia-Pacific region as they fight for a direct pathway to the global UFC stage. Don't miss this opportunity to witness the UFC's most promising stars as they fight it out to the top spot at Asia's leading entertainment hub, Galaxy Arena.
For more information about Galaxy Macau, please visit www.galaxymacau.com.
ABOUT GALAXY MACAU INTEGRATED RESORT
Galaxy Macau, world-class luxury integrated resort, delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Nine award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, Andaz Macau, and the opening-soon Capella at Galaxy Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575 metres, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-metre high and 150-metre pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz- Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.
