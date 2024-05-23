|
Galenica on track with sales growth
The Galenica Group made a good start to the new year with sales growth of 4.8% to CHF 1,255.5 million in the first four months of 2024. All Service Units performed well and contributed to the good sales performance.
The sales growth is based on a positive development of the pharmaceutical market with growth of 4.0% (IQVIA, Pharmaceutical Market Switzerland, YTD April 2024). Compared to the prior-year period, the first four months of 2024 included an additional day of sales, with an estimated positive impact of around 1% on sales growth. Significantly increased sales of generics and biosimilars dampened growth. This development was driven by the measures for the promotion of generics and biosimilars that entered into force on 1 January 2024, including an increase in the deductible if patients prefer a more expensive original medicine. Galenica pharmacies increased the generic substitution rate from 75.2% at the end of 2023 to 80.5% in the first four months of 2024, thus making a significant contribution to curbing rising healthcare costs.
2024 outlook confirmed
Galenica confirms its outlook for the 2024 financial year with sales growth of between 3% and 5%, EBIT1 growth of between 8% and 11% and a dividend at least equal to the previous year’s level.
Net sales of the Galenica Group January–April 2024:
“PRODUCTS & CARE” SEGMENT
The “Products & Care” segment generated net sales of CHF 542.6 million (+4.5%) in the first four months of the 2024 financial year. Of this, CHF 455.9 million (+4.2%) was attributable to the “Retail” business area (B2C), with the “Local Pharmacies” sector contributing CHF 430.2 million (+4.3%, excluding Coop Vitality) and the “Pharmacies at Home” sector contributing CHF 25.8 million (+2.1%, excluding Mediservice).
The “Professionals” (B2B) business area increased net sales to CHF 91.2 million (+7.1%), with the “Products & Brands” sector contributing CHF 63.8 million (+5.2%) and the “Services for Professionals” sector contributing CHF 27.4 million (+11.7%).
“Retail” business area (B2C)
“Professionals” business area (B2B)
“LOGISTICS & IT” SEGMENT
The “Logistics & IT” segment achieved net sales of CHF 1,036.1 million (+5.6%) in the first four months of the 2024 financial year. Of this, CHF 991.6 million (+5.4%) was attributable to the “Wholesale” sector and CHF 52.2 million (+11.6%) to the “Logistics & IT Services” sector.
“Wholesale” sector
“Logistics & IT Services” sector
Additional information on sales figures and further information can be found in the sales presentation.
