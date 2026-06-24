GameStop Aktie
WKN: A0HGDX / ISIN: US36467W1099
|
24.06.2026 07:47:31
GameStop Removes CEO Performace Award To Support EBay Takeover
(RTTNews) - GameStop Corp. (GME), a video game and electronics retailer, Wednesday said that its Board of Directors has approved the request of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ryan Cohen to remove the CEO Performance Award, which was approved in January this year. This was before GameStop decided to move on with the acquisition of eBay Inc. (EBAY).
According to the company, Cohen is of the opinion that GameStop management should be completely focused on improving its operating performance and the upcoming eBay acquisition.
GameStop Corp said that it will release additional materials in the upcoming week outlining the strategic rationale and operational plan for the combined business.
On the NASDAQ, GME ended Tuesday's trading at $21.08, down 0.28 percent. In overnight trading, the stock rose 0.95 percent to $21.28.
On the NASDAQ, EBAY ended Tuesday's trading at $108.97, up $4.03 or 3.8 percent. In overnight trading, the stock was up 0.49 percent at $109.50.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu GameStop Corp
|
11.06.26
|Short Squeeze und Volatility Squeeze: Unterschiede, Mechanismen und Risiken (finanzen.at)
|
03.06.26
|GameStop-Aktie springt an: Anleger feiern Quartalsgewinn auf Rekordniveau (finanzen.at)
|
22.05.26
|Anleger aufgepasst! Wie die Psychologie auf die Rendite drücken kann (finanzen.at)
|
13.05.26
|GameStop makes big bet that governance doesn’t matter (Financial Times)
|
12.05.26
|Can GameStop buy eBay? (Financial Times)
|
12.05.26
|Can GameStop buy eBay? (Financial Times)
|
12.05.26
|Ebay lehnt Übernahmeangebot von GameStop ab (Spiegel Online)
|
12.05.26
|Ebay weist Übernahmeofferte von Gamestop als 'nicht glaubwürdig' zurück (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu GameStop Corp
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|GameStop Corp
|18,70
|0,70%