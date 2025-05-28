Garmin Unveils SmartCharts To Simplify Aviation Charting And Boost Pilot Situational Awareness

(RTTNews) - Garmin (GRMN) has launched SmartCharts, a dynamic aviation charting solution aimed at enhancing pilot workflow, reducing cognitive load, and increasing safety.

Available through the Garmin Pilot app, SmartCharts provides a simplified interface for terminal procedures such as instrument approaches, departures, arrivals, and airport diagrams.

Designed to replace traditional cluttered charts, SmartCharts uses digitized global data to create scalable, customized visual representations that highlight only the most relevant information based on user selections like aircraft type, runway, and route. The interface adjusts automatically as users zoom or pan, making critical data more accessible and easier to interpret.

Garmin executives emphasized that traditional charts often include outdated or irrelevant details that obscure essential information. SmartCharts was developed to address these issues by tailoring content to a pilot's specific needs and minimizing the risk of errors. Key features include automatic minima adjustments, intuitive Brief tabs, and geo-referenced approach profiles that show aircraft position in real-time.

The system also upgrades airport diagrams by incorporating visual indicators like lighting systems and hold-short lines, and integrates Quick Access buttons for runway data, frequencies, and alternate minima.

Additional tools such as Smart Binders and a "Show with Minima" sort feature allow for a faster, more informed approach selection. SmartCharts is currently available to U.S. and Bahamas users on iOS through a Garmin Pilot Premium subscription, with a free trial offered to new users.

GRMN currently trades at $203.33, or 1.06% lower on the NYSE.