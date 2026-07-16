GE Aerospace Aktie
WKN DE: A3CSML / ISIN: US3696043013
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16.07.2026 12:38:16
GE Aerospace Bottom Line Advances In Q2
(RTTNews) - GE Aerospace (GE) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year
The company's earnings came in at $2.405 billion, or $2.30 per share. This compares with $2.007 billion, or $1.87 per share, last year.
Excluding items, GE Aerospace reported adjusted earnings of $2.114 billion or $2.02 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 21.1% to $13.349 billion from $11.023 billion last year.
GE Aerospace earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $2.405 Bln. vs. $2.007 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.30 vs. $1.87 last year. -Revenue: $13.349 Bln vs. $11.023 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 7.65 To $ 7.85
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