Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

1 December 2025

Genel Energy plc

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF A TRANSACTION BY A PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES



On 1 December 2025, Yetik K. Mert, Independent Non-Executive Director of Genel Energy plc, informed the Company that he sold 11,152 Ordinary Shares at £0.5827 per share on 27 November 2025, and a further 39,507 Ordinary Shares at £0.5850 per share on 28 November 2025.

The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation provides further detail.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Yetik K. Mert 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status Independent Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genel Energy plc b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 10 pence each JE00B55Q3P39 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of ordinary shares c) Price(s) and volumes(s) 11,152 at £0.5827 39,507 at £0.5850 d) Aggregated information



-Aggregated volume -Price 50,659 £29,609.87 e) Date of the transaction 27 and 28 November 2025 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

