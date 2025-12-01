Genel Energy Aktie
WKN DE: A1JBXU / ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39
|
01.12.2025 17:29:25
Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding
|
Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
1 December 2025
Genel Energy plc
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF A TRANSACTION BY A PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
On 1 December 2025, Yetik K. Mert, Independent Non-Executive Director of Genel Energy plc, informed the Company that he sold 11,152 Ordinary Shares at £0.5827 per share on 27 November 2025, and a further 39,507 Ordinary Shares at £0.5850 per share on 28 November 2025.
The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation provides further detail.
-ends-
For further information, please contact:
Notes to editors:
Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|GENL
|LEI Code:
|549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
|Sequence No.:
|409942
|EQS News ID:
|2238454
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Genel Energy Plcmehr Nachrichten
|
17:29
|Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
12.11.25
|Genel Energy PLC: Trading and operations update (EQS Group)
|
03.11.25
|Genel Energy PLC: Directorate Change (EQS Group)
|
26.09.25
|Genel Energy PLC: Update on Status of Tawke Licence Exports (EQS Group)
|
23.09.25
|Genel Energy PLC: Update on Kurdistan Exports (EQS Group)
|
16.07.25
|Genel Energy PLC: Production Temporarily Suspended at DNO Kurdistan Fields Following Explosions (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Genel Energy Plcmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Genel Energy Plc
|0,65
|0,47%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt fester -- DAX zum Handelsende deutlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Montag freundlich, während sich der deutsche Leitindex mit klaren Abschlägen zeigte. An den US-Börsen geht es abwärts. Die Märkte in Fernost bewegten sich am Montag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.