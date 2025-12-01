Start in die smarte Geldanlage - 50 € geschenkt! Bei Eröffnung Code "FI67TH50ZN" eingeben. -W-

Genel Energy Aktie

Genel Energy für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JBXU / ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
01.12.2025 17:29:25

Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
Genel Energy PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

01-Dec-2025 / 16:29 GMT/BST

 

1 December 2025

Genel Energy plc

 

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF A TRANSACTION BY A PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
 

On 1 December 2025, Yetik K. Mert, Independent Non-Executive Director of Genel Energy plc, informed the Company that he sold 11,152 Ordinary Shares at £0.5827 per share on 27 November 2025, and a further 39,507 Ordinary Shares at £0.5850 per share on 28 November 2025.

The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation provides further detail.

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

  a)

Name

Yetik K. Mert

2

Reason for Notification

a)

Position/status

Independent Non-Executive Director

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Genel Energy plc

b)

LEI

549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 10 pence each

 

 

JE00B55Q3P39

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of ordinary shares

 

c)

Price(s) and volumes(s)

11,152 at £0.5827

39,507 at £0.5850

d)

Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price

 

 

50,659

£29,609.87

 

e)

Date of the transaction

27 and 28 November 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

-ends-

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Genel Energy

Luke Clements

+44 20 7659 5100

 

 

Vigo Consulting

Patrick d’Ancona 

+44 20 7830 9700

 

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: GENL
LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
Sequence No.: 409942
EQS News ID: 2238454

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Genel Energy Plcmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Genel Energy Plcmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Genel Energy Plc 0,65 0,47% Genel Energy Plc

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18:02 November 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
17:08 Die Top 20 der größten europäischen Banken
16:24 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im November 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
30.11.25 KW 48: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
30.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 48: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schließt fester -- DAX zum Handelsende deutlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Montag freundlich, während sich der deutsche Leitindex mit klaren Abschlägen zeigte. An den US-Börsen geht es abwärts. Die Märkte in Fernost bewegten sich am Montag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen