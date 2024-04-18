Diesen Monat bei Bitpanda: Zu Ehren des Bitcoin-Halving verlosen wir im April 2x einen halben Bitcoin. Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserem Gewinnspiel teil!-w-
18.04.2024 18:30:03

General Meeting approves all proposals

HIAG Immobilien Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM/Dividend
18.04.2024 / 18:30 CET/CEST

Media information

Media information (PDF)

  • Approval of the 2023 Annual Report and distribution of CHF 3.10 per share
  • Re-election of all members of the Board of Directors
  • Approval of the compensation of the Board of Directors and Executive Board
  • Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation in connection with the changes in company law approved

Basel, 18 April 2024 – At today's Annual General Meeting of HIAG Immobilien Holding AG in Cham, those shareholders that were present, together with the independent proxy holder, represented a total of 94.17% of the voting shares entered in the share register.

The General Meeting approved all of the Board of Directors' proposals. In particular, it approved the distribution of CHF 3.10 gross per entitled share, divided into an ordinary dividend of CHF 0.77 per share and a withholding tax-free payout from capital contribution reserves of CHF 2.33 per share. Payment will be made on 25 April 2024 (ex-date: 23 April 2024).

The shareholders also re-appointed Dr Felix Grisard, Salome Grisard Varnholt, Dr Jvo Grundler, Balz Halter, Anja Meyer and Micha Blattmann, who were standing for re-election to the Board of Directors. Dr Felix Grisard was re-elected as President and Balz Halter as Vice President of the Board of Directors. The Compensation Committee is made up of Salome Grisard Varnholt, Balz Halter and Anja Meyer. 

The General Meeting approved the total compensation for the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board in 2024, and approved the 2023 Compensation Report of HIAG Immobilien Holding AG in a consultative vote. Furthermore, all amendments to the Articles of Incorporation required by the new company law were approved, including the introduction of a capital band.

   
Contact  
Marco Feusi
Chief Executive Officer
T +41 61 606 55 00
E-Mail		 Stefan Hilber
Chief Financial Officer
T +41 61 606 55 00
E-Mail
   
HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
Aeschenplatz 7
4052 Basel
T +41 61 606 55 00
E-Mail
www.hiag.com		  
   
Company calendar  
26 August 2024 Publication of 2024 Half-Year Report
24 September 2024 Capital Market Day
3 March 2025 Publication of 2024 Annual Report
17 April 2025 General Meeting


About HIAG
HIAG is a leading real estate company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange with a real estate portfolio worth a total of CHF 1.90 billion. Measured against the total area covered by the real estate portfolio of 2.4 million square metres, HIAG has an outstanding development pipeline of around 741,000 square metres with currently 60 projects and an expected investment volume of CHF 3.1 billion. The portfolio comprises 41 sites with well-developed office, commercial and logistics properties as well as selected residential properties in future-oriented growth regions in German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland. HIAG achieves stable rental income through property management and creates long-term potential for value enhancement through active portfolio management and the development of attractive destinations.


