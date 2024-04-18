General Meeting approves all proposals

Approval of the 2023 Annual Report and distribution of CHF 3.10 per share

Re-election of all members of the Board of Directors

Approval of the compensation of the Board of Directors and Executive Board

Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation in connection with the changes in company law approved

Basel, 18 April 2024 – At today's Annual General Meeting of HIAG Immobilien Holding AG in Cham, those shareholders that were present, together with the independent proxy holder, represented a total of 94.17% of the voting shares entered in the share register.

The General Meeting approved all of the Board of Directors' proposals. In particular, it approved the distribution of CHF 3.10 gross per entitled share, divided into an ordinary dividend of CHF 0.77 per share and a withholding tax-free payout from capital contribution reserves of CHF 2.33 per share. Payment will be made on 25 April 2024 (ex-date: 23 April 2024).

The shareholders also re-appointed Dr Felix Grisard, Salome Grisard Varnholt, Dr Jvo Grundler, Balz Halter, Anja Meyer and Micha Blattmann, who were standing for re-election to the Board of Directors. Dr Felix Grisard was re-elected as President and Balz Halter as Vice President of the Board of Directors. The Compensation Committee is made up of Salome Grisard Varnholt, Balz Halter and Anja Meyer.

The General Meeting approved the total compensation for the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board in 2024, and approved the 2023 Compensation Report of HIAG Immobilien Holding AG in a consultative vote. Furthermore, all amendments to the Articles of Incorporation required by the new company law were approved, including the introduction of a capital band.