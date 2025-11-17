Gentex Buys BioConnect

(RTTNews) - Gentex Corporation(GNTX), an electronic products maker, said on Monday that it has acquired BioConnect, a Canadian biometric authentication solutions company.

Neil Boehm, Chief Technology Officer of Gentex, said: "This acquisition not only provides Gentex with a strong foothold in the security and access control industry, but also the expertise to continue developing advanced biometric solutions for the industries we currently serve."

With this acquisition, Gentex expects synergy between BioConnect and EyeLock, an iris biometric technology obtained by Gentex in the purchase of VOXX International earlier this year.

BioConnect and EyeLock personnel will work together to form Gentex's Security & Access Control team to utilize EyeLock hardware in BioConnect platforms.