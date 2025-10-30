Gilead Sciences Inc. Profit Advances In Q3

(RTTNews) - Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $3.052 billion, or $2.43 per share. This compares with $1.253 billion, or $1.00 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Gilead Sciences Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.47 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.0% to $7.769 billion from $7.545 billion last year.

Gilead Sciences Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.052 Bln. vs. $1.253 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.43 vs. $1.00 last year. -Revenue: $7.769 Bln vs. $7.545 Bln last year.

For the full year, the company now expects adjusted earnings of $8.05 - $8.25, compared to the prior estimate of $7.95 to $8.25