MongoDB Aktie
WKN DE: A2DYB1 / ISIN: US60937P1066
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01.07.2026 20:48:05
GitLab vs. MongoDB: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Choosing between high-growth software firms requires balancing market reach against the path to profitability. We compare GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) and MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) to see which cloud-native leader is a better buy today.GitLab provides a unified platform for software development, security, and operations. MongoDB offers a flexible database solution that handles modern, unstructured data more efficiently than traditional tables. Both are essential tools for digital transformation, yet they occupy different layers of the enterprise technology stack and trade at distinct valuation tiers.GitLab sells an orchestration platform that combines software development, security, and operations into a single application. It serves over 50 million registered users and more than half of the Fortune 100 companies. The business operates via direct sales and maintains a global partner ecosystem including cloud providers like Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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27.05.26
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|Erste Schätzungen: MongoDB präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
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