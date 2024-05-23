|
23.05.2024 07:04:39
GNW-Adhoc: Idorsia issues invitation to the 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
^Allschwil, Switzerland - May 23, 2024
Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today issued the invitation to the upcoming Annual
General Meeting (AGM) of Shareholders on behalf of the Board of Directors. The
meeting to approve the Annual Report of the year ending December 31, 2023, will
be held on Thursday, June 13, 2024, at 09.00 CEST at the Congress Center, Messe
Basel, Switzerland.
Notes to Shareholders
The invitation was published in the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce
(Schweizerisches Handelsamtsblatt) today and will be distributed to Shareholders
by post. It is also available, together with the company's Annual Report,
consisting of the Business Report, Governance Report, Compensation Report,
Financial Report, and for the first time, Sustainability Report, at
www.idorsia.com/agm (http://www.idorsia.com/agm).
In order to attend and vote at the AGM, shareholders must be registered in the
company's shareholder register by June 4, 2024, 17:00 CEST, at the latest.
Notes to the editor
Agenda for the AGM 2024
1. Annual reporting 2023
1.1 Vote on Annual Report 2023, Consolidated Financial Statements 2023,
and Statutory Financial Statements 2023
1.2 Consultative vote on the Compensation Report 2023
1.3 Consultative vote on the Sustainability Report 2023
2. Appropriation of available earnings
3. Discharge of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Committee
4. Amendments to the Articles of Association regarding share capital
4.1 Increase of conditional share capital
4.2 Deletion of Article 3C
5. Board elections
5.1 (Re-)election of members of the Board of Directors
5.2 Election of the Chair of the Board of Directors
5.3 Re-election of members of the Nominating, Governance & Compensation
Committee
6. Vote on Board compensation and Executive Committee compensation
6.1 Approval of Board compensation (Non-Executive Directors) for the
2024-2025 term of office
6.2 Approval of Executive Committee compensation for 2025
7. Re-election of the Independent Proxy
8. Election of the statutory auditors
About Idorsia
Idorsia Ltd is reaching out for more - We have more ideas, we see more
opportunities and we want to help more patients. In order to achieve this, we
will develop Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company, with a strong
scientific core.
Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland - a European biotech-hub - Idorsia is
specialized in the discovery, development and commercialization of small
molecules to transform the horizon of therapeutic options. Idorsia has a 25-year
heritage of drug discovery, a broad portfolio of innovative drugs in the
pipeline, an experienced team of professionals covering all disciplines from
bench to bedside, and commercial operations in Europe and North America - the
ideal constellation for bringing innovative medicines to patients.
Idorsia was listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA) in June 2017
and has over 750 highly qualified specialists dedicated to realizing our
ambitious targets.
For further information, please contact
Andrew C. Weiss
Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Hegenheimermattweg 91, CH-4123 Allschwil
+41 58 844 10 10
investor.relations@idorsia.com (mailto:investor.relations@idorsia.com)
media.relations@idorsia.com (mailto:media.relations@idorsia.com)
www.idorsia.com (http://www.idorsia.com)
The above information contains certain "forward-looking statements", relating to
the company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking
terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "are expected
to", "will", "will continue", "should", "would be", "seeks", "pending" or
"anticipates" or similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, plans or
intentions. Such statements include descriptions of the company's investment and
research and development programs and anticipated expenditures in connection
therewith, descriptions of new products expected to be introduced by the company
and anticipated customer demand for such products and products in the company's
existing portfolio. Such statements reflect the current views of the company
with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties
and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or
achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results,
performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-
looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties
materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results
may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed,
estimated or expected.
