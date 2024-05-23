GNW-Adhoc: Idorsia issues invitation to the 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

^Allschwil, Switzerland - May 23, 2024

Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today issued the invitation to the upcoming Annual

General Meeting (AGM) of Shareholders on behalf of the Board of Directors. The

meeting to approve the Annual Report of the year ending December 31, 2023, will

be held on Thursday, June 13, 2024, at 09.00 CEST at the Congress Center, Messe

Basel, Switzerland.

Notes to Shareholders

The invitation was published in the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce

(Schweizerisches Handelsamtsblatt) today and will be distributed to Shareholders

by post. It is also available, together with the company's Annual Report,

consisting of the Business Report, Governance Report, Compensation Report,

Financial Report, and for the first time, Sustainability Report, at

www.idorsia.com/agm (http://www.idorsia.com/agm).

In order to attend and vote at the AGM, shareholders must be registered in the

company's shareholder register by June 4, 2024, 17:00 CEST, at the latest.

Notes to the editor

Agenda for the AGM 2024

1. Annual reporting 2023

1.1 Vote on Annual Report 2023, Consolidated Financial Statements 2023,

and Statutory Financial Statements 2023

1.2 Consultative vote on the Compensation Report 2023

1.3 Consultative vote on the Sustainability Report 2023

2. Appropriation of available earnings

3. Discharge of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Committee

4. Amendments to the Articles of Association regarding share capital

4.1 Increase of conditional share capital

4.2 Deletion of Article 3C

5. Board elections

5.1 (Re-)election of members of the Board of Directors

5.2 Election of the Chair of the Board of Directors

5.3 Re-election of members of the Nominating, Governance & Compensation

Committee

6. Vote on Board compensation and Executive Committee compensation

6.1 Approval of Board compensation (Non-Executive Directors) for the

2024-2025 term of office

6.2 Approval of Executive Committee compensation for 2025

7. Re-election of the Independent Proxy

8. Election of the statutory auditors

About Idorsia

Idorsia Ltd is reaching out for more - We have more ideas, we see more

opportunities and we want to help more patients. In order to achieve this, we

will develop Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company, with a strong

scientific core.

Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland - a European biotech -hub - Idorsia is

specialized in the discovery, development and commercialization of small

molecules to transform the horizon of therapeutic options. Idorsia has a 25-year

heritage of drug discovery, a broad portfolio of innovative drugs in the

pipeline, an experienced team of professionals covering all disciplines from

bench to bedside, and commercial operations in Europe and North America - the

ideal constellation for bringing innovative medicines to patients.

Idorsia was listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA) in June 2017

and has over 750 highly qualified specialists dedicated to realizing our

ambitious targets.

For further information, please contact

Andrew C. Weiss

Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Hegenheimermattweg 91, CH-4123 Allschwil

+41 58 844 10 10

investor.relations@idorsia.com (mailto:investor.relations@idorsia.com)

media.relations@idorsia.com (mailto:media.relations@idorsia.com)

www.idorsia.com (http://www.idorsia.com)

The above information contains certain "forward-looking statements", relating to

the company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking

terminology such as "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "are expected

to", "will", "will continue", "should", "would be", "seeks", "pending" or

"anticipates" or similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, plans or

intentions. Such statements include descriptions of the company's investment and

research and development programs and anticipated expenditures in connection

therewith, descriptions of new products expected to be introduced by the company

and anticipated customer demand for such products and products in the company's

existing portfolio. Such statements reflect the current views of the company

with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties

and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or

achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results,

performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-

looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties

materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results

may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed,

estimated or expected.

