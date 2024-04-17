GNW-Adhoc: Idorsia publishes a Financial Status required for an upcoming bondholder meeting

^Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

* Unaudited Financial Status as of March 31, 2024, required for an upcoming

bondholder meeting, now available on the company website

* Bondholder meeting now planned for early May as the company continues to

engage with bondholders

Allschwil, Switzerland - April 17, 2024

Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) today announced that its Unaudited Financial Status as

of March 31, 2024, required for an upcoming bondholder meeting is available on

the company website at the following link:

http://www.idorsia.com/investors/financial-information

Idorsia continues to engage with bondholders on options and terms regarding the

repayment of the convertible bond maturing on July 17, 2024 (ISIN:

CH0426820350). As a result, the bondholder meeting initially contemplated for

April 30, 2024, is expected to take place shortly thereafter.

André C. Muller, Chief Financial Officer, commented:

"We have had many interactions with our bondholders in the past week. We are

finalizing our proposed amendment to the terms and conditions of the bond,

taking into account the bondholder needs as well as our objective to avoid

unnecessary dilution. We expect to publish the invitation to the bondholders

meeting in the next few days."

Notes to the editor

About Idorsia

Idorsia Ltd is reaching out for more - We have more ideas, we see more

opportunities and we want to help more patients. In order to achieve this, we

will develop Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company, with a strong

scientific core.

Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland - a European biotech -hub - Idorsia is

specialized in the discovery, development and commercialization of small

molecules to transform the horizon of therapeutic options. Idorsia has a 25-year

heritage of drug discovery, a broad portfolio of innovative drugs in the

pipeline, an experienced team of professionals covering all disciplines from

bench to bedside, and commercial operations in Europe and North America - the

ideal constellation for bringing innovative medicines to patients.

Idorsia was listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA) in June 2017

and has over 750 highly qualified specialists dedicated to realizing our

ambitious targets.

