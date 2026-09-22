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22.09.2026 18:06:44

Goldman Sachs In Talks For Palmer Square Acquisition

(RTTNews) - Goldman Sachs (GS) is reportedly in talks to acquire Palmer Square Capital Management, a credit manager overseeing more than $37 billion.

The Kansas-based firm, led by Chris and Angie Long, has grown into a major issuer of collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), benefiting from strong growth in the global market for corporate loans bundled into bonds.

According to reports, Goldman and Palmer Square are negotiating a potential transaction, although no final decision has been made and talks could still collapse.

The potential acquisition would expand Goldman's presence in the CLO market. Palmer Square's CLO platform accounts for about $27 billion of its assets under management, according to S&P Global Ratings.

The talks come as Goldman accelerates acquisitions to expand its roughly $4 trillion asset-management business. Over the past year, the bank has agreed to acquire two specialized ETF providers, a commercial real estate investor and a venture capital investor.

Goldman CEO David Solomon recently said the firm was continuing to look for acquisitions that could fill gaps in its asset-management business.

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