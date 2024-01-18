|
18.01.2024 17:45:05
Gurit Announced as Finalist in JEC Composites Innovation Awards 2024
|
Gurit Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Conference/Sustainability
Zurich, January 18, 2024
Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GURN) proudly announces its nomination as a finalist for the JEC Composites Innovation Awards 2024, in the Maritime Transportation and Shipbuilding category.
In partnership with Emirates Team New Zealand (ETNZ) and McConaghy Boats, Gurit's advanced composite materials and structural engineering helped to pioneer the revolutionary hydrogen powered chase boats for America's Cup teams.
The award ceremony will take place on February 8, 2024 in Paris, France. Gurit experts will be present at the JEC World exhibition in Paris, March 5 - 7, 2023 in hall 5A, booth K20.
About Gurit
Gurit Group Communications
Phone: +41 44 316 15 50, e-mail: investor (at) gurit.com
All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.
Forward-looking statements:
The above resources may be used free of charge for editorial purposes directly related to the contents of this media release.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gurit Holding AG
|Thurgauerstrasse 54
|8050 Zurich
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|https://www.gurit.com/
|ISIN:
|CH1173567111
|Valor:
|117356711
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1818309
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1818309 18.01.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Gurit Holding AGmehr Nachrichten
|
18.01.24
|Gurit Announced as Finalist in JEC Composites Innovation Awards 2024 (EQS Group)
|
15.01.24
|Schwache Performance in Zürich: SPI am Nachmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
11.01.24
|Gurit receives gold award for sustainability performance (EQS Group)
|
20.12.23
|Optimismus in Zürich: SPI zum Handelsstart mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
23.11.23
|Zurückhaltung in Zürich: SPI am Donnerstagmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
31.10.23
|SPI aktuell: SPI in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
31.10.23
|Freundlicher Handel in Zürich: SPI bewegt sich im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
31.10.23
|Gurit gibt wichtige und langfristige Lieferverträge mit zwei führenden Wind OEM’s bekannt. (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Gurit Holding AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Gurit Holding AG
|0,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach neuen Rekorden: US-Börsen schließen weit im Plus -- ATX geht minimal fester ins Wochenende -- DAX kann Gewinne letztlich nicht halten -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende etwas höher. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel am Freitag im Handelsverlauf zurück. An der Wall Street dominierten am Freitag die Bullen. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich am Freitag uneinheitlich.