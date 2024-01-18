Gurit Holding AG / Key word(s): Conference/Sustainability

Gurit Announced as Finalist in JEC Composites Innovation Awards 2024



Zurich, January 18, 2024 Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GURN) proudly announces its nomination as a finalist for the JEC Composites Innovation Awards 2024, in the Maritime Transportation and Shipbuilding category. In partnership with Emirates Team New Zealand (ETNZ) and McConaghy Boats, Gurit's advanced composite materials and structural engineering helped to pioneer the revolutionary hydrogen powered chase boats for America's Cup teams.

Gurit's collaboration with ETNZ, the driving force behind the introduction of zero-emission vessels for the America's Cup, along with McConaghy Boats, represents an exceptional synergy of expertise. ETNZ undertook the detailed design, naval architecture, foils, systems integration, and software development, while Gurit Composite Engineers used FEA model optimization to help develop a lightweight, structurally continuous hatch which included ventilation, resulting in the distinctive triangular pattern seen in the side decks of the boat. This structure is designed to ensure maximum flexibility in the design and installation of the hydrogen fuel cell and supporting systems. With the prototype vessel successfully demonstrated, McConaghy Boats then produced the production version while making the technology available to the race committee and other teams.

This prototype and further production of hydrogen chase boats demonstrates the possibilities for wider adoption of zero-emission technology for other marine applications such as high-speed ferries and high-speed commercial vessels, to decarbonize these forms of transport.

Gurit is honored to be recognized as one of three finalists out of a rigorous selection process from hundreds of submissions in the JEC Innovation Awards 2024 and remains committed to promoting sustainable solutions in maritime transport and shipbuilding.

The award ceremony will take place on February 8, 2024 in Paris, France.

