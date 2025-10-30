Gurit Aktie

WKN DE: A3DHG2 / ISIN: CH1173567111

30.10.2025 10:00:14

GURIT ANNOUNCES SALE OF 50% STAKE IN XELTRUSION SRL

Gurit Holding AG / Key word(s): Disposal
GURIT ANNOUNCES SALE OF 50% STAKE IN XELTRUSION SRL

30.10.2025 / 10:00 CET/CEST

Zurich, October 30, 2025

Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GURN) sold its 50% interest in Xeltrusion SRL to Alessio Morino, who thereby becomes the sole owner of the company.

Xeltrusion SRL is a leading player in extrusion foaming technologies, recognized for its advanced expertise, product quality, and commitment to innovation. Visit https://www.xeltrusion.com/ for further information.

Following the transaction, Gurit will continue to collaborate with Xeltrusion SRL, with a focus on continuously improving the efficiency of its production lines and fostering technological innovation.

The sale agreement was signed on October 29, 2025.

 

About Gurit
The subsidiaries of Gurit Holding AG, Wattwil/Switzerland, (SIX Swiss Exchange: GURN) are specialized in the development and manufacture of advanced composite materials, composite tooling equipment and core kitting services. The product range comprises structural core materials, structural profiles, prepregs, formulated products such as adhesives and resins as well as structural composite engineering. Gurit supplies global growth markets such as the wind turbine industry, marine, building and many more. Gurit operates production sites and offices in Australia, Canada, China, Denmark, Ecuador, India, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom and the United States.
www.gurit.com

Gurit Group Communications

Phone: +41 44 316 15 50, e-mail: investor (at) gurit.com

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

Forward-looking statements:
To the extent that this announcement contains forward-looking statements, such statements are based on assumptions, planning and forecasts at the time of publication of this announcement. Forward-looking statements always involve uncertainties. Business and economic risks and developments, the conduct of competitors, political decisions and other factors may cause the actual results to be materially different from the assumptions, planning and forecasts at the time of publication of this announcement. Therefore, Gurit Holding AG does not assume any responsibility relating to forward-looking statements contained in this announcement.


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Gurit Holding AG
Thurgauerstrasse 54
8050 Zurich
Switzerland
Internet: https://www.gurit.com/
ISIN: CH1173567111
Valor: 117356711
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2221162

 
End of News EQS News Service

2221162  30.10.2025 CET/CEST

