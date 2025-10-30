Gurit Aktie
GURIT ANNOUNCES SALE OF 50% STAKE IN XELTRUSION SRL
|
Gurit Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Disposal
Zurich, October 30, 2025
Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GURN) sold its 50% interest in Xeltrusion SRL to Alessio Morino, who thereby becomes the sole owner of the company.
Xeltrusion SRL is a leading player in extrusion foaming technologies, recognized for its advanced expertise, product quality, and commitment to innovation. Visit https://www.xeltrusion.com/ for further information.
