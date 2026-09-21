Halfords Group PLCShs Aktie

Halfords Group PLCShs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: A0B5TU / ISIN: GB00B012TP20

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21.09.2026 16:11:13

Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Halfords Group PLC (HFD)
Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

21-Sep-2026 / 15:11 GMT/BST

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Henry Birch

b)

Position / status

PDMR (Chief Executive Officer)

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

2.

Details of the issuer

 

Name

Halfords Group plc

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary 1p shares

ISIN: GB00B012TP20

b)

Nature of the transaction

23,063 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Performance Share Plan in 2025. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr Birch as at 21 September 2026 was 966,727 shares.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£2.455

23,063

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

n/a single transaction

n/a single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2026-09-15

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 

 

 

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Henry Birch

b)

Position / status

PDMR (Chief Executive Officer)

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

2.

Details of the issuer

 

Name

Halfords Group plc

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary 1p shares

ISIN: GB00B012TP20

b)

Nature of the transaction

2,773 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Deferred Bonus Plan in 2026. The resultant total shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan held by Mr Birch as at 21 September 2026 was 116,264 shares.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£2.455

2,773

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

n/a single transaction

n/a single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2026-09-15

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Johanna Hartley

b)

Position / status

PDMR (Chief Financial Officer)

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

2.

Details of the issuer

 

Name

Halfords Group plc

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary 1p shares

ISIN: GB00B012TP20

b)

Nature of the transaction

33,289 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Performance Share Plan in 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Ms Hartley as at 21 September 2026 was 1,395,433 shares.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£2.455

33,289

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

n/a single transaction

n/a single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2026-09-15

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 

 

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Johanna Hartley

b)

Position / status

PDMR (Chief Financial Officer)

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

2.

Details of the issuer

 

Name

Halfords Group plc

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary 1p shares

ISIN: GB00B012TP20

b)

Nature of the transaction

4,547 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Deferred Bonus Plan in 2025 and 2026. The resultant total shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan held by Ms Hartley as at 21 September 2026 was 190,645 shares.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£2.455

4,547

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

n/a single transaction

n/a single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2026-09-15

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 

 

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Karen Bellairs

b)

Position / status

PDMR (Chief Customer Officer)

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

2.

Details of the issuer

 

Name

Halfords Group plc

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary 1p shares

ISIN: GB00B012TP20

b)

Nature of the transaction

2,745 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Deferred Bonus Plan in 2025 and 2026. The resultant total shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan held by Ms Bellairs as at 21 September 2026 was 115,122 shares.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£2.455

2,745

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

n/a single transaction

n/a single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2026-09-15

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 

 

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Karen Bellairs

b)

Position / status

PDMR (Chief Customer Officer)

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

2.

Details of the issuer

 

Name

Halfords Group plc

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary 1p shares

ISIN: GB00B012TP20

b)

Nature of the transaction

28,096 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Performance Share Plan in 2019, 2020, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Ms Bellairs as at 21 September 2026 was 1,177,875 shares.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£2.455

28,096

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

n/a single transaction

n/a single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2026-09-15

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 

 

 

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Paul O’Hara

b)

Position / status

PDMR (Chief People and Property Officer)

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

2.

Details of the issuer

 

Name

Halfords Group plc

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary 1p shares

ISIN: GB00B012TP20

b)

Nature of the transaction

5,937 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Performance Share Plan in 2024 and 2025. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr O’Hara as at 21 September 2026 was 248,902 shares.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£2.455

5,937

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

n/a single transaction

n/a single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2026-09-15

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 

 

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Tim O’Gorman

b)

Position / status

PDMR (General Counsel and Company Secretary)

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

2.

Details of the issuer

 

Name

Halfords Group plc

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary 1p shares

ISIN: GB00B012TP20

b)

Nature of the transaction

1,378 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Performance Share Plan in 2024 and 2025. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr O’Gorman as at 21 September 2026 was 57,796 shares.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£2.455

1,378

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

n/a single transaction

n/a single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2026-09-15

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 

 

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Tim O’Gorman

b)

Position / status

PDMR (General Counsel and Company Secretary)

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

2.

Details of the issuer

 

Name

Halfords Group plc

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary 1p shares

ISIN: GB00B012TP20

b)

Nature of the transaction

1,193 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on ordinary shares. The resultant total ordinary shares held by Mr O’Gorman as at 21 September 2026 was 50,982 shares.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£2.455

1,193

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

n/a single transaction

n/a single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2026-09-15

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 

 

 

 

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Chris McShane

b)

Position / status

PDMR (MD Business to Business and CEO and President of Avayler)

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

2.

Details of the issuer

 

Name

Halfords Group plc

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary 1p shares

ISIN: GB00B012TP20

b)

Nature of the transaction

5,908 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Performance Share Plan in 2023, 2024 and 2025. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr McShane as at 21 September 2026 was 247,728 shares.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£2.455

5,908

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

n/a single transaction

n/a single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2026-09-15

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Adam Pay

b)

Position / status

PDMR (Managing Director, Garages and Mobile)

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

2.

Details of the issuer

 

Name

Halfords Group plc

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary 1p shares

ISIN: GB00B012TP20

b)

Nature of the transaction

3,193 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Performance Share Plan in 2025. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Mr Pay as at 21 September 2026 was 133,853 shares.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£2.455

3,193

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

n/a single transaction

n/a single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2026-09-15

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 

 

 

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Jessica Frame

b)

Position / status

PDMR (Managing Director, Retail)

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

2.

Details of the issuer

 

Name

Halfords Group plc

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary 1p shares

ISIN: GB00B012TP20

b)

Nature of the transaction

4,044 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Performance Share Plan in 2025. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Ms Frame as at 21 September 2026 was 169,548 shares.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£2.455

4,044

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

n/a single transaction

n/a single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2026-09-15

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 

 

1.

Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a)

Name

Sarah Haywood

b)

Position / status

PDMR (Chief Information Officer)

c)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial Notification

2.

Details of the issuer

 

Name

Halfords Group plc

3.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument

Ordinary 1p shares

ISIN: GB00B012TP20

b)

Nature of the transaction

3,725 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on awards granted under the Performance Share Plan in 2025. The resultant total shares under the Performance Share Plan held by Ms Haywood as at 21 September 2026 was 156,162 shares.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£2.455

3,725

 

d)

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume Price

n/a single transaction

n/a single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

2026-09-15

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00B012TP20
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: HFD
LEI Code: 54930086FKBWWJIOBI79
Sequence No.: 443894
EQS News ID: 2402566

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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