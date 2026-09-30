Halfords Group PLCShs Aktie

Halfords Group PLCShs für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: A0B5TU / ISIN: GB00B012TP20

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30.09.2026 17:30:04

Halfords Group PLC: Total Voting Rights

Halfords Group PLC (HFD)
Halfords Group PLC: Total Voting Rights

30-Sep-2026 / 16:30 GMT/BST

Halfords Group plc

Total Voting Rights

As at the date of this announcement, the registered share capital of Halfords Group plc (the “Company”) consists of 218,928,736 ordinary shares of 1p each. All of the ordinary shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in Treasury.

This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

This disclosure is given in accordance with DTR 5.6.1 of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Tim O’Gorman
Company Secretary
07484 036372


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00B012TP20
Category Code: TVR
TIDM: HFD
LEI Code: 54930086FKBWWJIOBI79
Sequence No.: 444798
EQS News ID: 2407174

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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