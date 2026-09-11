Halfords Group PLC (HFD)

Halfords Group PLC: Result of AGM



11-Sep-2026 / 10:45 GMT/BST



Halfords Group plc Results of 2026 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") Halfords Group plc (the “Company”) announces that all resolutions were passed on a poll at its Annual General Meeting held on 10 September 2026. The results are detailed below. As at the close of business on 8 September 2026, being the AGM voting record date, the total number of shares on the register was 218,928,736. Resolution For Against Total votes validly cast % of shares on register at 3.00 pm on 8 September 2026 No. of Votes Withheld** No. of Votes % No. of Votes % 1 Receive the Audited Financial Statements 131,380,006 99.99 7,023 0.01 131,387,029 100.00 742,130 2 Declare a final dividend 132,119,002 99.99 5,891 0.01 132,124,893 100.00 4,266 3 Approve the Directors’ Remuneration Report 131,845,088 99.80 268,057 0.20 132,113,145 100.00 16,014 4 Approve the Directors’ Remuneration Policy 130,118,718 98.58 1,870,777 1.42 131,989,495 139,664 5 Elect Jock Lennox as a Director 131,141,796 99.27 966,750 0.73 132,108,546 100.00 20,613 6 Re-elect Jill Caseberry as a Director 121,616,893 92.05 10,496,701 7.95 132,113,594 100.00 15,565 7 Re-elect Tom Singer as a Director 129,707,088 98.18 2,404,508 1.82 132,111,596 100.00 17,563 8 Re-elect Tanvi Gokhale as a Director 129,554,105 98.11 2,494,363 1.89 132,048,468 100.00 80,691 9 Re-elect Henry Birch as a Director 131,863,630 99.81 251,118 0.19 132,114,748 100.00 14,411 10 Re-elect Jo Hartley as a Director 131,359,138 99.43 757,003 0.57 132,116,141 100.00 13,018 11 Re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor 132,069,402 99.97 42,570 0.03 132,111,972 100.00 17,187 12 Authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the Auditor 132,095,068 99.99 14,026 0.01 132,109,094 100.00 20,065 13 Authorise the Company to make political donations 124,328,354 94.10 7,797,260 5.90 132,125,614 100.00 3,545 14 Renew the general authority to allot relevant securities 131,410,400 99.47 704,364 0.53 132,114,764 100.00 14,395 15 Disapply statutory pre-emption rights* 131,890,305 99.83 224,305 0.17 132,114,610 100.00 14,549 16 Authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own shares* 131,851,115 99.97 41,965 0.03 131,893,080 100.00 236,079 17 Authorise that general meetings, other than AGMs can be called on 14 days’ clear notice* 131,440,028 99.49 680,149 0.51 132,120,177 100.00 8,982 Notes * Special resolution requiring a 75% majority. **A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes “For” and “Against” a resolution. These results will also be made available on the Company’s website, and in accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2 a copy of resolutions passed as special business along with the new Articles of Association will be submitted as soon as practicable to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

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