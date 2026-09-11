Halfords Group PLCShs Aktie

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WKN: A0B5TU / ISIN: GB00B012TP20

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11.09.2026 11:45:43

Halfords Group PLC: Result of AGM

Halfords Group PLC (HFD)
Halfords Group PLC: Result of AGM

11-Sep-2026 / 10:45 GMT/BST

Halfords Group plc

Results of 2026 Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

Halfords Group plc (the “Company”) announces that all resolutions were passed on a poll at its Annual General Meeting held on 10 September 2026. The results are detailed below. As at the close of business on 8 September 2026, being the AGM voting record date, the total number of shares on the register was 218,928,736.

Resolution

For

Against

Total votes validly cast

% of shares on register at 3.00 pm on 8 September 2026

No. of Votes Withheld**

No. of Votes

%

No. of Votes

%

1

Receive the Audited Financial Statements

131,380,006

99.99

7,023

0.01

131,387,029

100.00

742,130

2

Declare a final dividend

132,119,002

99.99

5,891

0.01

132,124,893

100.00

4,266

3

Approve the Directors’ Remuneration Report

131,845,088

99.80

268,057

0.20

132,113,145

100.00

16,014

4

Approve the Directors’ Remuneration Policy

130,118,718

98.58

1,870,777

1.42

131,989,495

 

139,664

5

Elect Jock Lennox as a Director

131,141,796

99.27

966,750

0.73

132,108,546

100.00

20,613

6

Re-elect Jill Caseberry as a Director

121,616,893

92.05

10,496,701

7.95

132,113,594

100.00

15,565

7

Re-elect Tom Singer as a Director

129,707,088

98.18

2,404,508

1.82

132,111,596

100.00

17,563

8

Re-elect Tanvi Gokhale as a Director

129,554,105

98.11

2,494,363

1.89

132,048,468

100.00

80,691

9

Re-elect Henry Birch as a Director

131,863,630

99.81

251,118

0.19

132,114,748

100.00

14,411

10

Re-elect Jo Hartley as a Director

131,359,138

99.43

757,003

0.57

132,116,141

100.00

13,018

11

Re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor

132,069,402

99.97

42,570

0.03

132,111,972

100.00

17,187

12

Authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration of the Auditor

132,095,068

99.99

14,026

0.01

132,109,094

100.00

20,065

13

Authorise the Company to make political donations

124,328,354

94.10

7,797,260

5.90

132,125,614

100.00

3,545

14

Renew the general authority to allot relevant securities

131,410,400

99.47

704,364

0.53

132,114,764

100.00

14,395

15

Disapply statutory pre-emption rights*

131,890,305

99.83

224,305

0.17

132,114,610

100.00

14,549

16

Authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own shares*

131,851,115

99.97

41,965

0.03

131,893,080

100.00

236,079

17

Authorise that general meetings, other than AGMs can be called on 14 days’ clear notice*

131,440,028

99.49

680,149

0.51

132,120,177

100.00

8,982

 

 

 

 

Notes

* Special resolution requiring a 75% majority.

**A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes “For” and “Against” a resolution.

These results will also be made available on the Company’s website, and in accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2 a copy of resolutions passed as special business along with the new Articles of Association will be submitted as soon as practicable to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at  https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

 

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00B012TP20
Category Code: RAG
TIDM: HFD
LEI Code: 54930086FKBWWJIOBI79
Sequence No.: 443076
EQS News ID: 2398064

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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