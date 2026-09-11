Halfords Group PLCShs Aktie
WKN: A0B5TU / ISIN: GB00B012TP20
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11.09.2026 11:45:43
Halfords Group PLC: Result of AGM
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Halfords Group PLC (HFD)
Halfords Group plc
Results of 2026 Annual General Meeting ("AGM")
Halfords Group plc (the “Company”) announces that all resolutions were passed on a poll at its Annual General Meeting held on 10 September 2026. The results are detailed below. As at the close of business on 8 September 2026, being the AGM voting record date, the total number of shares on the register was 218,928,736.
Notes
* Special resolution requiring a 75% majority.
**A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes “For” and “Against” a resolution.
These results will also be made available on the Company’s website, and in accordance with UK Listing Rule 6.4.2 a copy of resolutions passed as special business along with the new Articles of Association will be submitted as soon as practicable to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|GB00B012TP20
|Category Code:
|RAG
|TIDM:
|HFD
|LEI Code:
|54930086FKBWWJIOBI79
|Sequence No.:
|443076
|EQS News ID:
|2398064
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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|Halfords Group PLCShs
|2,88
|-0,69%
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