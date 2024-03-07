Hancock Whitney Names Shane Loper as Hancock Whitney Bank President

With former Hancock Whitney Bank President Joe Exnicios’ official retirement on March 1, 2024, after 46 years of service, Hancock Whitney has named current Chief Operating Officer D. Shane Loper to succeed Exnicios as bank president.

Loper assumes the title of president of Hancock Whitney Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) operating under the bank’s 1899 charter, which supports financial services regulatory requirements. Loper retains his senior executive HWC corporate role as Chief Operating Officer responsible for general banking execution, revenue generation, business strategy, and corporate services directly supporting revenue generation.

"Shane Loper’s 34 years of dedication to this organization, his astute executive leadership with our company and in the banking industry, and his keen understanding of what it takes to stay strong and successful in serving today’s clients prepare him well to assume the role as Hancock Whitney Bank President,” said Hancock Whitney Corporation President and CEO John Hairston. "We congratulate him on yet another notable milestone in his exemplary service to our company, clients, communities, and associates and look forward to his continuing to guide this grand old bank’s growth across the Gulf South.”

Loper maintains dual offices and residences on the Mississippi Gulf Coast and in New Orleans, and he regularly visits other markets throughout the company’s business footprint.

"I am deeply honored and excited to be the bank’s next president,” said Loper. "Our vision is to be the premier Gulf South financial services institution, and my mission is to grow the bank with new and existing clients while ensuring we deliver the best products and services through our exceptional associates. Our team is the foundation of our bank and the reason for our success for 125 years.”

More about Shane Loper

Loper began his career with the company as a computer programmer. During his tenure with the company, Loper has provided senior executive oversight for numerous critical functions within the organization, including corporate operations, human resources, compliance and risk management, information technology, business strategy, and merger and acquisition integration.

Loper holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) and a Master of Business Administration degree from Troy State University. He also completed the prestigious Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University. In 2021, USM named Loper to the Southern Miss Alumni Association Hall of Fame. He is also a past president and board member of the USM Foundation.

For his professional achievements and business and civic service, Loper earned regional and national accolades as one of the Mississippi Business Journal’s Leaders in Finance and Top 40 under 40 honorees, The Sun Herald’s Outstanding Community Leaders, and Bank Systems and Technology Magazine’s Elite 8.

He currently serves on the American Bankers Association Voter Education Advisory Board, on the Son of a Saint board in New Orleans, and as the treasurer of the Walter Anderson Museum of Art. Loper served as chair of the Mississippi School of Banking Board of Trustees, and in 2013, Mississippi’s governor appointed him to serve on the Mississippi Department of Information Technology Services Board. Additionally, he chaired and was a member of the Mississippi Gulf Coast YMCA board for seven years.

Loper also served his state and nation as a Mississippi Army National Guard Infantry Officer and Major for more than 16 years.

About Hancock Whitney

Since the late 1800s, Hancock Whitney has embodied core values of Honor & Integrity, Strength & Stability, and Commitment to Service, Teamwork, and Personal Responsibility. Hancock Whitney offices and financial centers in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, and Texas offer comprehensive financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; private banking; trust and investment services; healthcare banking; and mortgage services. The company also operates combined loan and deposit production offices in the greater metropolitan areas of Nashville, Tennessee and Atlanta, Georgia. More information is available at www.hancockwhitney.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240307654004/en/