|
19.04.2024 13:42:02
Health Canada Approves Merck's Keytruda Plus Chemotherapy To Treat Gastric Cancers
(RTTNews) - Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) on Friday said its Keytruda in combination with fluoropyrimidine- and platinum-containing-chemotherapy has been approved by Health Canada for the treatment of gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma in adults.
This approval is based on results from the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-859 trial, in which treatment with Keytruda plus chemotherapy showed statistically significant improvement in overall survival (OS), progression-free survival (PFS) and objective response rate (ORR) compared to placebo in combination with chemotherapy in patients with gastric cancers.
Keytruda was first approved in 2014 by the US FDA to treat advanced or unresectable melanoma. It is currently approved for several indications including advanced renal cell carcinoma, bladder cancer, non-small cell lung carcinoma, cervical cancer, among others.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Merck Co.mehr Nachrichten
|
17.04.24
|Schwacher Handel in New York: Dow Jones schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
16.04.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel Merck-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Merck-Investment von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
11.04.24
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones zum Start des Donnerstagshandels im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
10.04.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones verbucht mittags Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
10.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Merck zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
09.04.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Wert Merck-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Merck von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
08.04.24
|Zurückhaltung in New York: Dow Jones präsentiert sich schlussendlich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
08.04.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones steigt (finanzen.at)