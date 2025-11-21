Plug Power Aktie
WKN DE: A1JA81 / ISIN: US72919P2020
21.11.2025 16:55:25
Here's Why Plug Power Stock Fizzled This Week
Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) has been counting on increasing adoption of hydrogen as a power source. But it hasn't gone as planned. Another capital raise for the company prompted investors to sell the stock this week.As of mid-morning on Friday, Plug shares have declined about 19% this week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. That's continued a staggering drop of about 45% over the last month, more than wiping out prior year-to-date gains. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
