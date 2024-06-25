Heritage Financial Names Bryan McDonald To Succeed Jeffrey Deuel As President And CEO

(RTTNews) - Heritage Financial Corp. (HFWA), the parent company of Heritage Bank, on Tuesday named Bryan McDonald to succeed Jeffrey Deuel as President and CEO of Heritage Bank and President of Heritage Financial Corp., effective July 1, 2024.

McDonald has held the titles of President and Chief Operating Officer of Heritage Bank since 2018.

Deuel, who has served as CEO of Heritage Bank since 2018 and as President and CEO of Heritage Financial Corp. since 2019, will remain CEO of Heritage Financial Corp. until May 6, 2025, at which time he will take on an advisory role assisting the CEO and the Company's board of directors.

With a commercial banking career spanning 42 years, Deuel will work closely with McDonald to ensure a smooth executive transition.

McDonald also currently serves as a director on the Washington Bankers Association Board and as a member of the American Bankers Association Government Relations Council.

He has held a variety of banking leadership positions during a career spanning more than 30 years and encompassing the areas of lending, credit administration, portfolio management, retail, bank operations, and corporate strategies.