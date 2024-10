How Much Will Nvidia Pay Out in Dividends This Year?

In 2012, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) declared its first dividend. At the time, the payout was worth around $0.001875 per share on a split-adjusted basis, equating to a dividend yield of around 2%.Since then, the dividend payment per share has risen dramatically. But the total amount the company is paying in dividends today might surprise you.Following a recent raise, Nvidia 's dividend payout has climbed to $0.01 per share each quarter -- five times its original payment. But due to a rapid rise in its share price -- over the past decade, shares have increased in value by more than 27,000% -- the dividend yield has actually fallen to just 0.03%. Nvidia 's management team simply believes that the best use of its cash today is to grow the business, not to distribute it to shareholders.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool