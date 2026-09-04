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04.09.2026 23:30:07

HP Unveils New OmniBook PCs Powered By NVIDIA RTX Spark

(RTTNews) - HP Inc. (HPQ) announced its new OmniBook Ultra 16 and OmniBook X 14 PCs, along with details of the upcoming OmniDesk, all powered by NVIDIA RTX Spark and Windows.

The new devices expand HP's portfolio of AI PCs for creators, developers, gamers, entrepreneurs and advanced AI users, offering local AI capabilities, personal agents, content creation tools and RTX technologies.

The OmniBook Ultra 16 is designed for demanding AI development and creative workloads, with configurations offering up to 128 GB of unified memory and up to 1 petaflop FP4 AI performance. It features a 16-inch 3K OLED display, a 99 Wh battery with up to 17 hours of battery life and fast charging.

The thinner, highly portable OmniBook X 14 brings local AI, personal agents and RTX graphics to HP's mobile-focused lineup. It offers an OLED display, up to 15 hours of battery life and 140W USB-C charging.

HP also previewed the OmniDesk, a compact desktop designed for sustained AI workloads and long-running AI agents.

The OmniBook Ultra 16 and OmniBook X 14 are expected to be available this fall through HP.com and retailers, with pricing to be announced closer to launch.

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