HSBC Teams Up With Visa To Develop And Launch Zing International Money App

(RTTNews) - Visa, Inc. (V) and HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L) announced Tuesday the technological collaboration in support of HSBC Group's new international payments app, Zing. The app successfully launched in the U.K. in January 2024 and will expand to additional markets in the near future.

Zing enables users to hold funds in over 10 different currencies, send over 30 currencies, transact in over 200 countries and territories worldwide, all managed through a single app and smart multi-currency card.

Zing was able to have a single point of contact for the entire project that delivered a multi-currency wallet courtesy of Currencycloud technology, and multiple methods to top-up an account including 'quick bank transfer', enabled by open banking technology delivered by Tink, both Visa solutions.

Zing also offers internationally minded consumers in the U.K. a range of digital services including very low-cost and transparent currency exchange, financial management, instant collections, real-time exchange rates, and person-to-person (P2P) payments, all linked to a Visa card.

Currencycloud and Tink enabled speed-to-market for the Zing team by providing ready-made solutions to be added to Zing's core infrastructure.

The new global agreement between Visa and HSBC allows Zing to roll out new features, currencies, and to more international markets in the future.