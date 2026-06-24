HubSpot Aktie
WKN DE: A12CWQ / ISIN: US4435731009
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24.06.2026 09:16:00
HubSpot: This Fire Sale Won't Last
HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) was one of the many software stocks that fell victim to the SaaSpocalypse narrative earlier this year. Its stock is down by almost 70% so far in 2026, but that doesn't mean the company has lost market share. In fact, it's continuing to deliver impressive financial results, so the current fire sale on its stock likely won't last long.Image source: Getty Images.HubSpot provides its clients with a customer relationship management (CRM) platform, and it has been tapping into artificial intelligence to expand its offerings. That last detail is important in the context of its recent decline: The premise of the SaaSpocalypse that spooked investors was the theory that people and companies would be able to use AI to create inexpensive replacements for popular subscription software offerings, pulling the rug out from under the software-as-a-service business model.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu HubSpot Inc
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06.05.26
|Ausblick: HubSpot präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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10.02.26
|Ausblick: HubSpot legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
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|HubSpot Inc
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