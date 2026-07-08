Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
|
08.07.2026 10:03:00
If Meta Pushes Into Cloud Computing, Should Investors Care?
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) could spend as much as $145 billion on AI in 2026 alone. That is a staggering amount of money, and Wall Street has grown increasingly nervous that the spending spree will yield enough returns to keep shareholders happy. Meta now appears to be looking to sell its excess computing power, much like competitors Amazon and Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX). Should investors care about this particular move? Let's have a look at what it could potentially mean for shareholders.This plan enables Meta to create another revenue stream that partially offsets the incredible cost of the AI build-out. This should ease at least some of the investors' concerns. Meta's stock has been sluggish over the past year. It's down more than 15% in the past 12 months and 7% in 2026, as of this writing. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|03.07.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.07.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|01.07.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.06.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.06.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.07.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.07.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|01.07.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.06.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.06.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|02.07.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|01.07.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.06.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.06.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.05.26
|Meta Platforms Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|03.07.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|528,70
|-2,09%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX letztlich tief im Minus -- US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich gespalten
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex gaben am Mittwoch ab. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich uneinheitlich. An den Märkten in Asien ging es zur Wochenmitte in unterschiedliche Richtungen.