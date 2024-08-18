|
18.08.2024 15:52:00
If You Bought 1 Share of Amazon at Its IPO, Here's How Many Shares You Would Own Now
You already know that Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is one of the stock market's most rewarding tickers this century. Although shares stumbled a bit during the dot-com meltdown following its 1997 initial public offering (IPO), they're now up more than 220,000% from their IPO price.But how many shares would you own today if you had purchased only one share then? After all, it's split several times since the company's May 1997 public offering.Amazon stock has undergone four stock splits since its IPO, for the record. The first of these was a 2-for-1 split in June of 1998. The next one -- a 3-for-1 split -- took shape less than a year later. The stock split yet again on a 2-for-1 basis in the latter half of 1999.
