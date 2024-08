If You'd Invested $1,000 in Amazon Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

It might be hard to imagine, but Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) began only 30 years ago as an online bookseller. Now the site sells a wide range of goods. The business has grown quickly and includes the popular Amazon Prime subscription service, electronic devices, and Amazon Web Services (AWS).The shares have also generated a lot of wealth for investors. Investors who bought shares a decade ago , and held them, would have seen an increase of almost 1,000%.Amazon had its initial public offering (IPO) in 1997, when its sales were about $148 million for the year. The figure grew to nearly $575 billion last year.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool