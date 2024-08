If You'd Invested $1,000 in Nvidia Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Thanks to the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has been one of 2024's biggest winners. The company's share price has skyrocketed 155% across this year's trading alone, and continued momentum for sales and earnings could help push its valuation even higher. As eye-catching as Nvidia 's big gains in 2024 have been, its long-term performance is actually far more impressive. The company has shifted from primarily being a designer of graphics processing units (GPUs) for video games to the leading provider of processors for data centers and AI. As a result, the tech pioneer has risen from a market capitalization of roughly $10.3 billion a decade ago to a market cap of more than $3.1 trillion today. Nvidia stock has delivered a total return of more than 27,000% over the last decade. That means that if you invested $1,000 in the stock 10 years ago and held onto your position, your holdings would now be worth more than $271,000.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool