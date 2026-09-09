Cobalt Holdings Aktie
ISIN: KYG2R55F1005
|
09.09.2026 14:29:02
Illegal miners return to Eurasian Resources’ Congo cobalt site
ILLEGAL miners backed by armed men have again occupied part of a major cobalt project in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Bloomberg reported.
Eurasian Resources Group (ERG) said the latest incursion at its Metalkol operation near Kolwezi began on August 21 and was continuing. It involves “armed men in uniform and groups of miners operating without authorisation”.
ERG estimates about 700 tons of tailings are being removed each day using excavators and trucks working around the clock. The material is being sent to nearby Chinese-owned plants.
Metalkol cannot access the occupied area because of the military presence, ERG said.
A similar occupation began in February and was cleared by the armed forces after Bloomberg reported on it in May. President Felix Tshisekedi in July ordered ministers to end the illegal militarisation of mining sites.
Congo’s General Inspectorate of Mines said the government had been informed and measures were being taken to find a lasting solution.
Metalkol holds rights to reprocess more than 100 million tons of historic mine tailings and is one of Congo’s biggest cobalt suppliers. Only projects owned by CMOC Group and Glencore export more of the battery metal.
ERG said the incursions were continuing despite Tshisekedi’s instructions.
The post Illegal miners return to Eurasian Resources’ Congo cobalt site appeared first on Miningmx.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Cobalt Holdings Plc Registered Shs
Analysen zu Cobalt Holdings Plc Registered Shs
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWeiter steigende Ölpreise: ATX beendet Handel in Rot -- DAX rutscht letztlich ab -- Wall Street schliesst leichter -- Schlussendlich Zurückhaltung an Asiens Börsen
Der heimische Markt gab zur Wochenmitte nach. Der deutsche Leitindex erlitt herbe Verluste. Die Wall Street notierte in Rot. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich am Mittwoch uneinheitlich.