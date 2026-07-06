Implenia AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Incoming modernisation project contracts: Implenia is making current properties fit for the future



06.07.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Incoming modernisation project contracts I Contract volume of more than CHF 180 million I Significant need for renovation of existing properties in Switzerland and Germany I Creation of added value for the sustainable future use of real estate Glattpark (Opfikon), 6 July 2026 – Implenia has secured several new contracts to modernise a range of existing properties with challenging characteristics in Western and German-speaking Switzerland as well as in Germany. The order volume for Implenia amounts to more than CHF 180 million. Five of the contracts won are briefly described below to demonstrate the scope.



Energy-efficiency-related renovation of 14 properties in eastern Lausanne

As a general planner and total contractor, Implenia has been awarded a contract by an institutional owner to renovate 14 properties in the Lausanne region with the aim of improving energy efficiency. The contract provides for the replacement of energy generation systems, the renovation of the building envelope and the assessment of development opportunities such as additional storeys and extensions. Moreover, the buildings will be adapted to meet current safety and fire protection requirements. The project will run from 2026 to 2031.



Renovation of two historic properties in Lausanne city centre

Implenia has been awarded a contract by Zürcher Kantonalbank Asset Management for the comprehensive renovation of two historic residential properties at Avenue de France 39-41 in Lausanne. The project includes improving the buildings’ energy efficiency, upgrading the technical facilities and renovating the existing apartments in full. In addition, new residential units will be built on the attic level and the structures will be adapted to reflect the current standards for earthquake resistance and fire protection. The work will be performed while the buildings are inhabited, therefore requiring exceptional coordination and logistics management. The project will begin in June 2026 and is expected to last until March 2029.



Conversion of offices into attractive living spaces in Zurich

Implenia has been contracted to convert an existing commercial property on Zypressenstrasse in Zurich into a residential building on behalf of the Implenia Pension Fund, thereby creating 53 modern apartments in a central location within the city. The existing concrete building will be converted, structurally reinforced and extended in the form of a new two-storey timber structure. The conversion will be carried out using digital planning methods (building information modelling) throughout. In terms of sustainability, the aim is to secure SNBS Gold certification. The project’s development stage has now been concluded in collaboration with Implenia’s Real Estate Development team. Work will start in July 2026 and is expected to last until mid-2028.



Extension and modernisation measures for Shopping Arena St. Gallen

Implenia is upgrading and extending Shopping Arena St. Gallen in its role as total contractor on behalf of Swiss Prime Site (SPS). Around ten new shops and an additional 700 m2 of retail space are being built on the second basement level. The entire mall will also undergo modernisation, with light-coloured wooden ceilings, new skylights and better connections between the floors. Through these measures, the largest shopping centre in Eastern Switzerland – with around five million visitors per year – will strengthen its position as a leading shopping and entertainment destination. The conversion is taking place during opening hours and all stores will remain accessible to customers. Construction began in early May 2026, and work is expected to last until October 2027.



Renovation of a prefabricated housing estate in Delitzsch (Saxony)

The Institute for Federal Real Estate (BImA) has commissioned Implenia as the general contractor to oversee the comprehensive maintenance, repair and renovation of a housing estate comprising 209 rental apartments in the town of Delitzsch, north of Leipzig. The five prefabricated apartment blocks will be brought up to the latest standards in terms of energy efficiency and adapted to the requirements of modern living via layout modifications and the installation of elevators and new balconies. The work will be done in structured, stage-by-stage construction phases in accordance with the technical requirements and to ensure optimal relocation management. Construction will start in August 2026, with the project expected to be completed by the end of 2028.



Specialist teams and extensive expertise for comprehensive building renovation

The need to refurbish the existing building stock in cities across Switzerland and Germany has been growing steadily for years. Implenia has established a specialist business unit in Switzerland comprising around 80 employees that focuses specifically on comprehensive building renovation. This unit brings together all the expertise required for structural, energy-efficiency-related and technical renovation measures, with experienced teams of specialists who are qualified to address the requirements of complex renovation projects. These include in-house experts for shell construction work along with specialists for the removal of hazardous substances and asbestos. This business unit is set to recruit around 10 additional experts by the end of 2027. In Germany, Implenia has teams at various locations specialising in complex renovation and conversion projects. These teams are also expected to grow given the high demand for their services.



The unit also benefits from the comprehensive expertise of the Implenia Group as a whole – including real estate development, consulting services covering the entire project life cycle, innovative timber construction expertise for building extensions and additional storeys, and Wincasa’s energy management and sustainable operational optimisation services. This enables Implenia to offer integrated, forward-looking renovation solutions from a single source.



Implenia is currently delivering several major and complex modernisation projects, including Zurich’s historic Jelmoli department store and the five-star The Park Gstaad, A Four Seasons Hotel, along with the transformation of Munich’s historic Bruckmann site into the modern Heaven office complex.



Adrian Wyss, Head Division Buildings at Implenia, had the following to say: “We see strong market potential in Switzerland and Germany when it comes to the modernisation and conversion of existing properties. With our extensive expertise and long-standing experience in refurbishment and renovation, Implenia helps customers make their real estate fit for the future and increase its value.”



Information about Implenia’s modernisation services is available here: Modernisation – potential & life for properties in need of renovation Implenia is converting an office building on Zypressenstrasse in Zurich into a residential building containing 53 modern apartments (image: ©Spillmann Echsle). Implenia is carrying out a comprehensive renovation of these historic buildings on Lausanne’s Avenue de France, preparing them for sustainable, modern use (photo: ©Implenia). Contact for Media:

Corporate Communications, T +41 58 474 74 77, communication@implenia.com Contact for Investors and Analysts:

Investor Relations, T +41 58 474 35 04, ir@implenia.com Dates for Investors:

19 August 2026: Interim results 2026, Analysts and Media Conference

3 March 2027: Annual results 2026, Analysts and Media Conference As Switzerland’s leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops, builds and manages homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also offers tunnelling and related infrastructure services in other markets. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 160 years of construction tradition. Implenia brings together the know-how of its highly skilled development, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated multinational construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the expertise of its specialists, the Group realises large, complex projects and provides client-centric support across the entire life cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on client needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, employs more than 8,000 (FTE) people across Europe and posted revenue of CHF 3.5 billion in 2025. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia.com.

End of Media Release

View original content: EQS News