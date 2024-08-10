10.08.2024 11:15:00

Instead Of Buying the Dip On "Magnificent Seven" Stocks Like Amazon, Consider This Growth Stock

The "Magnificent Seven" -- Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), Amazon, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), and Tesla -- have captured the spotlight this earnings season. And for good reason -- the group has been instrumental in leading the market higher in 2023 and 2024.After blowing analyst earnings estimates out of the water, Meta Platforms surged as high as 11% on Aug. 1 -- only to give up most of those gains by close on Aug. 2 as a widespread sell-off in mega-cap growth stocks rippled through markets.A weak unemployment report and Amazon's disappointing guidance were some of the catalysts driving the broader market sell-off. And although some investors may be tempted to buy the dip on Amazon, Meta looks like an even better growth stock to buy now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

