Interroll announces new Chief Technology Officer

Interroll is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Johannes van der Beek as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO), effective 1st of April, 2025. Johannes van der Beek brings a wealth of experience from the End-of-Line packaging sector and holds a Dr.-Ing. degree in Mechanical Engineering from RWTH University in Aachen.



In leadership roles at previous companies, Johannes van der Beek headed initiatives in areas such as modular platform developments, technology developments and digital product functions. In addition, he has consultancy experience in product modularity and complexity management. As INTERROLL continues to scale and evolve, Johannes van der Beek’s leadership will be key in ensuring that we remain agile, innovative, and future-ready and he will play a key role in our Group Management Team.

As CTO, Johannes van der Beek will focus on advancing our technology roadmap, scaling our digital capabilities, and fostering a culture of collaboration and innovation across teams. With his fresh perspective and strategic insights, we are looking forward to Johannes van der Beek shaping the future of our technology initiatives and further strengthen our competitive advantage in our various markets.

"We’re excited to have Dr. Johannes van der Beek join us as CTO. I’m confident that under Johannes van der Beek’s leadership, we’ll continue to innovate and enhance our capabilities and meet the evolving needs of our customers and different industries," says Ingo Steinkrueger, Interroll CEO.

"I’m honored to take on the role as CTO at Interroll. I’m excited about collaborating with the global teams to build on the company’s strong foundations and explore new technological opportunities. Together, we’ll create innovative solutions that will elevate the business and deliver greater value for customers and partners of Interroll" says Dr. Johannes van der Beek.