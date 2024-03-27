|
Investis Group records strong operating performance in 2023
INVESTIS Holding SA / Key word(s): Annual Results
“I am delighted with our strong operating performance in both segments in 2023. In the Real Estate Services segment, we were able to increase revenues while maintaining a remarkable EBIT margin. Our decision in autumn 2021 to sell a portfolio of eleven properties in order to reduce our LTV has proved correct. The balance sheet has been further strengthened, giving us a solid basis for future growth. The vacancy rate has continued to fall. Given the record-high level of immigration into Switzerland, the housing shortage is likely to get even more acute – especially in the two hotspots in western Switzerland. Despite the economic uncertainties, we were able to increase rents thanks to persistently high demand and a low level of construction activity. The lower valuation of our portfolio is due to a rise in interest rates and is market-driven. This does not affect the strong profitability and above-average quality of the portfolio. In an environment where the industry has had to adjust to higher capital costs, we managed to create value in both our segments. I am very satisfied with these results,” says Stéphane Bonvin, CEO of Investis Group.
Impressive Group operating result
The continued increase in cash flow from investment properties underlines the quality of the portfolio. The higher average real discount rate of 2.97% (2.74% as of 31.12.2022) led to a devaluation of CHF 47.7 million in the reporting year. This resulted in an overall operating loss (EBIT) of CHF 1.5 million. The previous year had been marked by high disposal and revaluation gains, which helped produce an operating profit of CHF 180.4 million.
The net loss in 2023 was CHF 5.4 million (net profit 2022: CHF 151.8 million), or CHF -0.42 per share (CHF 11.90). Excluding revaluation effects, net profit came to CHF 35.5 million, compared to CHF 93.8 million in 2022, which included CHF 63.4 million of disposal gains.
The Real Estate Services segment saw revenue increase by another 4.7% to CHF 181.7 million (CHF 173.5 million). EBIT margin for the segment reached an excellent 9.9% (10.6%). This segment thus contributes around 40% of the Group’s operating result. Rents under management in the property management sector reached CHF 1.53 billion, with revenue slightly below the previous year. The Facility Services business increased revenue to CHF 122.6 million, an increase of +8.5%. Facility Services now accounts for 67% of the segment revenue.
Net proceeds from the previous year’s property sales were used entirely to reduce financial liabilities. Two properties were acquired in the year under review. The Group’s strong capacity for future investments thus remains as high as before.
Net asset value (NAV) per share excluding deferred tax relating to properties came to CHF 92.00 (31.12.2022: CHF 95.07).
Non-financial reporting
Proposals to the 2024 AGM
Market environment and outlook for 2024
Ninety percent of the Investis investment portfolio consists of centrally located residential properties in the middle price segment in the Lake Geneva region. Its concentration on this region is the Investis Group’s USP. Vacancy rates in the Lake Geneva region are currently at a very low level. The Group’s low LTV allows it to make targeted acquisitions to expand its portfolio.
The subsidiaries of the Real Estate Services segment are excellently positioned. They offer an outstanding range of services throughout Switzerland over the entire property lifecycle. Their focus continues to be on recurring earnings from real estate management and maintenance/servicing. Consolidating the excellent EBIT margin, which facilitates healthy organic growth, remains another priority. The growing importance of sustainability in the real estate industry is a major diver of market development in this segment.
Investis is confident that it is very well equipped and positioned to meet the current challenges, and it expects a very good operating result for the 2024 financial year.
Investis’ management will present the full-year results 2023 in English as a conference call/webcast today at 09:00 CET. Following the presentation the management will be available for questions.
Please dial in 5 – 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call. The accompanying presentation will be available on our website as at 7 a.m. Please note that moderator can only take questions from dialled-in participants. Webcast participants may submit written questions. A webcast invitation was sent to Investis’ news subscribers earlier this month. If you have not received it and wish to participate, please click here to pre-register by 08:30 CET latest to receive the link to the webcast and dedicated dial-in details. A replay of the webcast will be made available in the afternoon.
