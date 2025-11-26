Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
|
26.11.2025 13:00:00
Is Alphabet Stock Still a Buy?
When a stock surges 67% in a single year, conventional wisdom screams caution. After all, buying high rarely ends well -- or so the thinking goes. But Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) may be one of those rare cases where the market is only now catching up to fundamental reality.The company that many investors wrote off as an artificial intelligence (AI) laggard just a year ago has emerged as one of the technology industry's most formidable players in AI. The question now is whether shares can continue climbing after such a dramatic run.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
