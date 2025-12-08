Citigroup Aktie
WKN DE: A1H92V / ISIN: US1729674242
09.12.2025 00:34:00
Is Citigroup Stock a Buy Now?
Investing is a challenging task, with the most difficult part likely being controlling your own emotions. This is the warning that world-famous investor Warren Buffett has given for years. It is also the theme behind the story Benjamin Graham, one of Buffett's mentors, tells about Mr. Market. Here's why investors should probably tread with caution as they consider Citigroup (NYSE: C) right now, and it has a lot to do with understanding your emotions and the emotions of investors more broadly.In Benjamin Graham's book geared toward individual investors, The Intelligent Investor, he tells a story about Mr. Market. Mr. Market is your business partner, and he tends to swing between being overly optimistic and being overly pessimistic. On positive days, he'll offer to buy your part of the business for way more than it is worth. On negative days, he will offer to sell you his part for far less than it is worth.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
