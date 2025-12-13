Costco Wholesale Aktie
WKN: 888351 / ISIN: US22160K1051
|
13.12.2025 23:03:00
Is Costco Stock a Long-Term Buy?
All the attention these days has gone to businesses that are in the middle of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom. While some of these companies certainly have their merits, investors shouldn't ignore other pockets of the economy that have also been successful at compounding capital, such as the retail sector. Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) is a prime example. The dominant warehouse club's shares have produced a total return of 548% in the past decade, driven by strong financial performance. However, this retail stock is down 18% from its peak (as of Dec. 10). Is Costco a long-term buy right now?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Costco Wholesale Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
10.12.25
|Ausblick: Costco Wholesale zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
08.12.25
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel Costco Wholesale-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Costco Wholesale-Investment von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
04.12.25
|Schwache Performance in New York: NASDAQ 100 letztendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
04.12.25
|Zurückhaltung in New York: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich am Nachmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
04.12.25