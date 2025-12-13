Costco Wholesale Aktie

Costco Wholesale für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 888351 / ISIN: US22160K1051

13.12.2025 23:03:00

Is Costco Stock a Long-Term Buy?

All the attention these days has gone to businesses that are in the middle of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom. While some of these companies certainly have their merits, investors shouldn't ignore other pockets of the economy that have also been successful at compounding capital, such as the retail sector. Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) is a prime example. The dominant warehouse club's shares have produced a total return of 548% in the past decade, driven by strong financial performance. However, this retail stock is down 18% from its peak (as of Dec. 10). Is Costco a long-term buy right now?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
