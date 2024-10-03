Warum Bitcoin als Wertspeicher in keinem diversifizierten Portfolio fehlen sollte. Jetzt lesen -w-
03.10.2024 14:00:00

Is JPMorgan Chase Stock a Buy?

Maybe it's a combination of a resilient economic backdrop, solid financial results, and the expectation of the Federal Reserve lowering interest rates. But JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) has been a huge winner for investors.In the past 24 months, shares of this money-center bank have produced a total return of 106%. This gain is well ahead of what the S&P 500 index was able to do for investors.With the stock down 6% from its peak price, set in August 2024, is JPMorgan Chase a buy right now? By looking at the bull and bear cases, investors can make a more informed decision.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu JPMorgan Chase & Co.mehr Nachrichten