Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
09.01.2026 12:30:00
Is Meta Stock a Buy for 2026?
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) didn't have a bad 2025, as its stock rose around 13%. Still, that trails the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), as it delivered 16% gains in 2025. However, Meta could have handily outperformed the market if its third quarter earnings report hadn't been so poorly received by the market. That caused the stock to drop in October, and shares haven't recovered since.Meta's stock is down around 16% from its all-time high, which could present a buying opportunity for investors if the reason it fell was shortsighted in nature.So, is Meta a strong buy for 2026? Or is there something investors should be worried about?
