Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
|
17.12.2025 16:23:00
Is Meta Stock Primed for a Comeback in 2026?
Although the stock of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) is up around 11% for the year, it's still down around 20% from its all-time high. In normal years, that 11% return would be enough to just barely edge out the average long-term return of the broader market, as measured by the S&P 500. However, the S&P 500 has also had a strong year, rising 17% so far. With Meta underperforming the market, many investors are wondering if it could be due for a comeback in 2026. The company's latest quarterly results were incredible, and I think it is in great shape for 2026 and could stage a comeback next year.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
