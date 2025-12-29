Micron Technology Aktie
WKN: 869020 / ISIN: US5951121038
|
29.12.2025 18:35:00
Is Micron Technology a Good Value in this Economy?
It's no secret that the stock market is overvalued. The S&P 500's (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) current price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is sitting at just over 30, which is nearly double the index's average P/E of 16 over its entire history. The S&P 500's P/E ratio has only been higher than it is now three times, and none of those ended well for investors. First was the dot-com crash from 1999 to 2001. Second was the global financial crisis, which occurred from 2007 to 2011. And most recently was during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.The circumstances of each of those crashes were very different, but the common thread remains and shows that a high P/E for the S&P 500 is generally not a good sign for the stock market in the near future.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Micron Technology Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
18:02
|Montagshandel in New York: S&P 500 verbucht Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
16:03
|Montagshandel in New York: S&P 500 präsentiert sich zum Start schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
26.12.25